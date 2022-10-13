A Braham High School teacher may have changed the way students excel by making her classroom feel like home.
“I wanted [students] to just feel like they matter, and they’re comfortable and we’re family and we stick up for each other,” JeanAnn Mattson said.
Mattson teaches sixth grade at Braham High School, but it is her first year in that role as she taught first graders prior.
She redecorated her classroom but in a very unique way: She got rid of desks and instead uses dining room tables.
“They’re older, so I wanted them to have a little bit more mature feel. Where do college students go when they work on their papers? Or where do the teenagers go? They go to coffee shops, so it’s kind of a coffee shop feel,” Mattson said.
The room not only consists of dining room tables but she added much more for the “homey” atmosphere. Each table has flowers as a centerpiece. She also has a working fireplace. The walls are painted warms colors, and she added fake brick and tin for a truly unique homestyle.
“It’s a nice place to be in, to sit in and be with my friends in and it feels like you’re over at my house,” sixth grader Virgil said.
Mattson even encouraged feedback from parents after they saw the room at an open house.
“I love that the children are learning at their ‘home’ in school. It should show that their own home can be conductive to studying and learning,” one parent commented.
Another parent talked about the learning and social aspect the room would create.
“I love the warm and inviting collaborative learning areas you have established in your classroom. I think it will encourage your children to increase communication and [exchange] ideas, and it will also promote social, emotional and intellectual growth. In addition, by not having assigned seats, they are going to expand their peer group,” the parent said.
Other parents commented on how it relates to their home: “It feels like home and feels like family dinner time — the most important time of the day.”
Mattson said all of the comments the parents made are how she feels too, and that she loves seeing the students happy.
Many of her students also agreed they feel like family in that room and had a lot to say about how they feel in that setting.
“My mind was blown because I didn’t know it was going to be like this,” Arturo said. “It’s more like easier because it’s not like a desk and you have a lot of space.”
One student made a comment about the difference of having desks.
“It kind of just felt like home and it was cool. It feels like a more opening space instead of having desks,” Maddy said.
Ricky mentioned how happy he feels coming to class every day.
“I was amazed because it looked different,” he said.
Almost the entire class agreed that they would prefer a classroom like this in their future grades.
“It helps me focus more,” Teddy said. “It was harder to focus at home really. It’s a lot nicer than my house, that’s what I’ll say.”
One student mentioned the difference of the setting to other rooms.
“It’s more welcoming and it’s not as harsh as other classrooms,” Cora said.
Asher specified on what details make the room feel “homey.”
“It’s more peaceful, it just feels like home. I like how there’s flowers on the table, the chairs are soft. I just like everything about it,” he said. “I think it would help me do more work.”
Mattson had found most of the tables on Facebook’s marketplace. Some of the sellers that knew what she was using them for even donated the tables.
Her husband helped a lot with painting the room and putting in the tin along one of the walls.
“He never says no. He says, ‘If it makes you happy and the kids like it, it’s worth it,’ ” Mattson said.
Mattson’s daughter Alyssa Mattson, who is a photographer, also assisted by having a student-led photo shoot. They chose a lot of the things they did such as making a pyramid, running in circles and laughing with one another. Mattson has these photos on her board where the students get to see them every day.
She made it clear that at the end of the day, this room is not for her.
“This is your room and it’s for you. I want you to be happy and I want you to be able to concentrate. I want to make sure that you guys know we are a family and we care about each other and we help each other and we don’t bring each other down,” she said.
