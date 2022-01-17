A new council member was sworn in and the school district’s bond referendum was discussed during the first meeting of the year for the Braham City Council on Jan. 5.
Jeremy Kunshier was sworn in as a new council member and will remain in his seat until Dec. 31, 2024. Kunshier had previously served on the council for eight years. He officially took his seat as a council member on Jan. 5.
During the Dec. 7 council meeting, Mayor Tish Carlson asked those that sent letters of interest for the open council seat what they are hoping to see or do if appointed to the position.
“I’m open to helping the city get back on track. The past year has been challenging. I’d like to be a part of seeing that get back in order,” Kunshier replied.
School district bond referendum
Braham School District Superintendent Ken Gagner attended the meeting to explain details of the upcoming February bond referendum.
“The district started looking at our facilities about a year ago. One of the buildings was built in 1966, the other was built in 1973, and then we had the major edition in 1994. So we’re talking buildings that are closing in on 60 years of age and 30 years of age, even the newest parts,” Gagner said. “The long-term goal with this is to keep those buildings in good enough shape where we can continue the mission of the school district.”
The district partnered with an engineering firm and had a yearlong study that detailed $22 million of work.
“Of that, we have narrowed it down to just under $11 million,” Gagner said. “One thing the public will notice if we go forward is the parking lots, so both parking lots will be redone.”
Gagner said the district mentioned working on the parking lots seven years ago when he first took the position as superintendent. There is concern especially at the elementary school.
“One of the things in the elementary building — I was just talking to our chief of police — that was built back in the ‘60s. Kids got to school riding the school bus. Well, now, I bet at least 40% of our kids are dropped off by our parents and we have the 3-, the 4-, and the 5-year-olds, and every couple months we’ll get a situation where we get very close to possibly someone getting hit because they are in the wrong place, so we want to redesign the traffic flow there,” Gagner said.
The schools also have boilers with steam heat that are extremely difficult to control.
“We have kids every day in the winter who wear coats all day long in some of the classrooms, so we want to convert those to hot water — much more efficient and you can control the temperature,” Gagner said.
There is also a huge positive for residents with this referendum.
“What we view as good news is, it’s tax neutral. That’s because the building, the last construction done in ’94, that debt will be dropping off. So you can see on the mail order that went out, taxes will not increase,” Gagner said. “We don’t want to talk about building a new school or raising taxes in the future. What we want to do right now is invest in our buildings so that taxes can remain right where they are at and we can extend the lifetime of this out another 30, 35, 40 years.”
Braham School Board Member Mike Thompson also spoke about the referendum.
“One thing I highly recommend is going to our website. We have a tab that says ‘referendum 2022’ and I urge you to go to that website and click on that, and there is a wealth of information about this proposal of the bond referendum,” Thompson said.
It was noted that residents are also encouraged to attend bond referendum informational meetings at 5 p.m. at the Braham Area High School Community Room, B100, on Friday, Jan. 21 or Monday, Jan 24.
