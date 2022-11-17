The statewide mock election for high schools in Minnesota included students from Braham Area High School, making it one of 184 schools and part of more than 38,000 students.
They participated in Minnesota Students Vote 2022, a campaign that “helps students discover the importance of elections and the power of their votes in the democracy” according to sos.state.mn.us.
Nationally the lowest voting rate is among the younger voters, so Steve Simon, Minnesota Secretary of State, came up with an interconnected experience where all students in Minnesota got the chance to vote. “Not only does this campaign help the students get familiar with the voting ballot, but also lets them think of choices and what other students vote throughout the state,” Simon said.
Each high school in Minnesota was allowed to do elections their own way, either setting up a polling place or letting the students vote whenever possible.
Voting for the students of Braham took place during their lunch times on Wednesday, Nov. 2. Students, who wore “I’ve Voted” stickers afterwards, voted for key state and local races.
The state provided everything, including the stickers and the ballots.
Braham’s election was organized by social studies teachers Becky Swanson and Tammi Johnson.
In grades 7-12 there were 238 students cast a ballot.
The election results for voters at Braham High School were as follows:
In the Governor’s race, Scott Jensen received 108 votes, while Tim Walz received 50 and James McCaskel had 40.
In the Attorney General’s race, Jim Schultz received 158 votes, while Keith Ellison received 68.
In the race for State Representative for District 28A, Brian Johnson received 160 votes, Erik Johnson received 66 votes and there was one write-in vote.
