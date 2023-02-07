A group of Braham High School students were able to experience woodworking, a class that has not been offered at the school for some time.
“It has been several years since they had a woodworking class,” said Tracy Fix, Braham’s agriculture education teacher.
Karl Fix, a local tradesman and Tracy’s husband, donated his time to teach the process of a full woodworking project.
The students ranged from grades 9-12, and when a local business heard the school would be having a woodworking class, they reached out with a request.
“The liquor store reached out to me when they found out we would be having a woodworking class this school year,” Tracy said. “It felt odd asking for parent permission to visit the liquor store.”
That’s correct: The Braham Liquor Store reached out to see if the students could build a shelf for storage.
“This is my first year teaching High School Agriculture Education, so I welcomed project ideas,” Tracy said.
Karl is not only an engineer, but he is the set builder for the high school plays. He knows most of the carpenters are currently finishing up their busy season, so that’s when he offered to teach the students.
Tracy mentioned her husband is great at drafting blueprints and is very handy at home. He brought those skills and knowledge to the classroom.
He began teaching the students the process of bidding a job, how to draft blue prints, how to purchase materials, the steps to build the shelves, and finally, how to install them.
“We used class time to complete all of these steps,” Tracy said. “It originally started with just a few kids in the class working on a special project, but turned into the whole class helping out.”
This project turned into something bigger than schoolwork for the students.
“I think the kids really enjoyed the process, especially since they were able to leave the school to do some of the work,” Tracy said. “It was a super successful project.”
