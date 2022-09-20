Braham City Council struggled as it approved its 2023 preliminary budget at its Tuesday, Sept. 6, meeting.
Lynda Woulfe, who previously served as interim administrator for the city of Braham, worked with the department heads on the proposed 2023 budget.
Woulfe attended the meeting to walk through the budget and explain the details of the preliminary levy.
“When you set your preliminary levy, what you are setting is your ceiling,” she said. “What I want to stress is that, that may not actually be your levy amount, because between now and the end of the year you can look at other things and work through.
“Who knows, some revenue just might drop in your lap.”
The council approved the 2023 preliminary levy, which was set at $2.41 million. The preliminary levy can only be decreased or kept the same when the final 2023 budget is approved in December.
This levy is a significant increase compared to 2022, which was set at $1.58 million. They were also over budget in 2021 by $126,575.
The biggest change that comes with the city’s 2023 budget is the tax increase.
On a $200,000 home, the average property taxes are $1,441. In 2023, property taxes will increase by 144%, bringing them to $3,529.
Woulfe explained the increase stems from financial standpoints that have not necessarily been considered over the past two years.
“Department heads, we sat down and we really looked at where spending had occurred for the last two years, and where were our budgets falling short and what expenses were not really being accounted for,” she said.
Council was concerned with such a high increase in taxes and made sure to investigate what it could do.
“I still have a problem raising people’s taxes more than double than what they are paying now,” council member Robert Knowles said. “Does that mean eventually they are going to lose their house because they can’t afford taxes?”
This year, residents do have an opportunity for assistance with such a dramatic tax change.
“If your property taxes have increased more than 10% in any given year, you can apply to the Department of Revenue and can get a portion back,” Woulfe said. “I am not advocating this in any way, shape, or form, but the only other way you make a dent in that number is by reducing your personnel costs.”
“I just can’t support this with those numbers; I’m just going to put that right out there,” council member Vicky Ethen said.
Ethen said she thinks businesses would not want to come to the city if the taxes increase that much.
“I respect that,” Woulfe said. “Then what would you cut in the budget to be able to make it that way? That’s the sincere discussion you and council have to have.”
Although all of council expressed concern, some understood why taxes would need to increase.
“I’m certainly not a fan of raising taxes on anybody or any business in town. I just think, you know, we got a fire department that has a lot of needs right now, a police fleet that has a lot of needs,” council member Seth Zeltinger said.
“We have failing infrastructure in town with a lot of projects to get done. I don’t like this either, a lot of people won’t like it, but I think to get, and keep, and protect everything we need, we gotta look at something like this, unfortunately.”
Multiple department heads were in attendance at the council meeting and were able to include their input.
“[There are] little things, [to pay for within the department] and we’ve just gone without because we’ve been told there’s no money; we’ve just made do,” Fire Chief Ross Benzen said. “If you don’t like what’s happening right now, what do you cut? Who do you tell to go walking?”
“This is a real budget,” Police Chief Kevin Stahl said. “I think actually with the economy the way it is, these are super conservative.”
Jay King has been a resident of Braham for 17 years and also spoke during the meeting about the tax increase.
“The problem that I’ve noticed since we moved into this city is a lack of transparency,” King said. “The thought on this is, people would be OK with an increase, even a large increase, if they could believe that the city would start to set stuff aside so this wasn’t going to happen again.”
He also wanted to note the importance of the city communicating with its residents.
“I think if people hear from you guys, hear from the city that things were messed up in the past and we cannot let this happen again, it’s not just empty promises and words, it’s actual things that people can see are happening, I think it’s going to be a little easier as well,” King said.
After hearing from department heads and a Braham resident, council had few comments before approving the preliminary levy.
“I’m willing to say yes for a ceiling,” Knowles said. “I understand you guys [department heads] have put in a lot of time and effort, and I appreciate that and you’ve done a good job. But something has to give.”
Braham council approved the preliminary levy set at $2.41 million 4-to-1, with Ethen voting no.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.