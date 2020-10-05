A new vehicle for the Braham Police Department and the purchase of two digital signs to be used for communication are highlights of the 2021 Braham preliminary budget.
During a special Braham City Council meeting on Sept. 22, City Administrator Angela Grafstrom presented the city’s 2021 preliminary budget and levy that were approved by the council. The council also set its annual Truth in Taxation meeting for 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 1, with its regular monthly meeting to follow.
The preliminary levy was set at $706,626 and breaks down as follows:
• General fund operations, $472,591.
• General obligation improvement bond for 2013 street improvement project, $34,584.
• General obligation equipment certificate for fire tender, $17,092.
• General obligation improvement bond for 2016 street improvement project, $52,527.
• General obligation street and utility improvement note for 2018 street improvement project, $30,902.
• General obligation capital improvement note for 2019 capital improvement, $24,520.
• Minnesota Employment and Economic Development loan for ERCOA site, $12,109.
• General obligation refunding note for refunding bond, $62,301.
Grafstrom explained the levy is increasing by $67,127 from last year’s levy; however, the city also saw an increase in its tax capacity.
“At the most, on a $200,000 personal property, it will be approximately a $50 per year increase. On a $100,000 property, it would be a $20 per year increase,” Grafstrom said. “Our tax rate is lower than it was two years ago and similar to what it was last year.”
The preliminary budget was approved at $1.4 million in general fund revenues and expenditures; $4.8 million in total revenues; and $4.5 million in total expenditures.
Grafstrom noted highlights of the budget include:
• A new vehicle for the police department to get them on a replacement rotation.
• All salaries include the 3% cost of living adjustment just approved in the police contracts.
• The budget includes the cost for two new digital signs, one for the city park and one for the liquor store. The signs will be used to help spread information about city projects, city events, city emergencies, etc.
• The budget includes a liquor store transfer of $105,000 to help balance the budget.
• The budget includes technology expenses related to the cost of the updated website.
• The budget includes $627,962 of local government aid and $472,591 in general property taxes as revenue sources.
Capital finance planning template
Jason Murray with David Drown Associates informed the council about a computerized capital financial planning template the firm provides to be used for the financial planning of future projects.
Grafstrom noted the city auditors recommended the city utilize this type of capital financial planning tool.
“What this CFP (capital financial planning) does is it helps you balance the need to do projects with the impacts on taxes, water and sewer rates,” Murray said. “One of the nice parts about our template is it’s electronic, so anytime you’re in planning session, a capital session, we can easily make adjustments and you can add a project, delete a project, you can see the impacts right away. That’s one of the blessings of this template is it’s immediate. ... This gives the council the flexibility of seeing the immediate impact of projects ebb and flow.”
Murray explained the benefit of using the financial template is that it shows immediate budgetary impacts when a project is added, showing whether a water or sewer rate may need to be changed to accommodate a specific project.
Murray explained the template will provide the city with a competitive analysis compared with 10-12 comparable cities to help determine different bench marks, such as tax rates or water and sewer rates.
“Basically we ask the city, who do you want to be compared to,” Murray said. “A lot of times budget season, whatever it may be, economic development, we do a lot of in-housing budgeting, we say, what is a neighboring city doing. What are they doing for their tax levy, what are they doing for their tax base.”
Murray said the template can show all the city’s different financial categories, such as the city’s revenues, reserve funds, the general fund balance, the debt per capita, water and sewer rates and cost of services. It will also show the household income of city residents.
“The comparative analysis helps set parameters so you can get a feel of what you’re comfortable with,” Murray said. “The comparative analysis helps move toward a project base.”
The template can also help the city with planning of major projects, whether it’s for the purchase of park land, capital equipment, street improvements or improvements to the city’s utility system. The template is filled with different charts and visual graphics to help for easier understanding.
“This is really a nice interactive tool,” Murray said. “This will show the impact of taxes with these projects on the property owners.”
Following discussion, the council approved a motion to spend $5,000 to purchase the capital financial planning template.
Murray said he will work with Grafstrom over the next two to three months to build the initial template, with the system ready to go live between January and February 2021. He said there are usually no additional charges to use the system following the initial $5,000 setup fee.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.