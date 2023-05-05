Murrell FFA 0504.JPG

Braham senior Alison Murrell, on the far left of the front row, poses with the other new members of the Minnesota FFA’s state board for 2023. Murrell was chosen as the group’s secretary.

 Submitted photo

Braham High School senior Alison Murrell was named to the Minnesota FFA’s state board on Tuesday, April 25, on the final day of the 94th Minnesota FFA Convention. Murrell was named secretary of the six-member board.

“My duties as the State Secretary include keeping a record of all meetings and corresponding with other secretaries/members at all levels of the FFA,” she said. “It is my and my team’s responsibility to represent and serve the nearly 16,000 FFA members in the state of Minnesota at the local, state, and national levels.

