Braham High School senior Alison Murrell was named to the Minnesota FFA’s state board on Tuesday, April 25, on the final day of the 94th Minnesota FFA Convention. Murrell was named secretary of the six-member board.
“My duties as the State Secretary include keeping a record of all meetings and corresponding with other secretaries/members at all levels of the FFA,” she said. “It is my and my team’s responsibility to represent and serve the nearly 16,000 FFA members in the state of Minnesota at the local, state, and national levels.
“I will be spending most of my summer traveling across the state to plan and facilitate our state summer conferences, as well as supporter/sponsor events, and trainings.”
Murrell said the honor “means a great deal to me.”
“I had dreamt of becoming a state officer since ninth grade when I met the FFA state officers for the first time,” she said. “They sought me out as a new FFA member and helped show me my place within FFA.
“The state officers are always highly regarded by everyone in FFA and even other organizations that work with FFA. It is something I am honored and grateful to be part of now.”
Murrell said all of the state officers endured a vigorous vetting procedure.
“I completed the intense interview process of completing a written test on my knowledge of FFA, Agriculture, and Education, a writing exercise/essay, an introduction speech, 11 interviews, a speech on the topic of agriculture education, round robin working with stakeholders to discuss different issues, and present/facilitate a miniature workshop,” she said.
“It was a long two days of interviews. However, I did it beside 10 other incredible candidates who were driven and hold strong passions for FFA and agriculture. The atmosphere in FFA is incredibly positive, with everyone cheering for and supporting each other.
“I am still amazed that the nominating [committee] selected me to be one of the six officers, and I am incredibly grateful and excited to begin serving our association in this new role with my new teammates.”
