Residents of the Braham School District have been asked to vote on one tax-neutral question regarding a bond referendum to fund $2.4 million in facility improvements.
The Braham Area School Board called for a special election to be held on Tuesday, Feb. 8, for voters to decide whether the district can authorize general obligation bonds not to exceed $2.4 million.
“The decision was made after extensive discussion and deliberation following a yearlong study in which engineers and school personnel analyzed the conditions of our two primary school buildings,” Braham Superintendent Ken Gagner said.
Residents received informational letters in the beginning of January 2022 that included much detail about what the referendum will do for the district if passed by voters.
“The school board and I have put this document together to help you better understand the issues facing our district. We are honored to represent ISD No. 314 and feel it is in the best interest of our students that the community have an opportunity to express their voice regarding this school maintenance proposal,” Gagner said.
One of the main things residents should know is, if passed by voters, this is a tax neutral bond, meaning there will be no tax increase to residents due to the passing of the referendum.
The question the voters will be asked on the ballot is to authorize the Braham School Board to issue a general obligation school building bond in an amount not to exceed $2.4 million to provide funds for the acquisition and betterment of school sites and facilities.
The process for the bond referendum began in May 2021. The school board has worked since then to configure a list of projects that are most necessary to fix, improve and update. Those include:
• Digital control upgrades in the elementary and high school.
• Installation of new LED fixtures in the elementary and high school.
• Upgrade electrical system in the elementary and high school.
• Window replacement at the elementary school.
• Exterior door replacement at the elementary school.
• Tuck pointing and control joint repairs in the elementary and high school.
• Resurface and repave existing parking lot at the high school and elementary school.
• Reconfiguring student drop-off area at the elementary school.
• Rainwater management at the elementary and high school.
• Asbestos abatement in the elementary and high school.
• Boiler plant replacement – convert to hot water in the elementary and high school.
• Ventilation improvements in the elementary and high school.
• East gym air handling unit replacement with dehumidification in the high school.
• Interior door replacement in the elementary school.
Both school buildings are over 40 years old. The high school building was constructed in 1973 and the elementary in 1966. They also had additions to each building in 1994.
“The maintenance and upgrades we are proposing are designed to extend the useful life of our buildings for an additional 30 to 40 years and the work can be completed at this time in a tax neutral manner,” Gagner said.
Gagner noted taxes will not increase with the bond because the school’s existing debt will be paid off in 2022, leaving no change in taxes.
By 2023 the state will pay 12% of the district’s bond payments, or approximately $290,000 of the $2.4 million bond amount through the Ag2School Tax Credit program. This reduces the burden on Braham taxpayers.
“We take this decision very seriously and I personally invite you to contact me with any questions. As I have said many times, this is your school district, and we are here to serve,” Gagner said.
Early voting is currently open. Residents can vote between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Braham High School until Feb. 7.
The special election is on Tuesday Feb. 8. Voting will take place at Braham City Hall from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
For more information on the bond referendum, visit braham.k12.mn.us/ref22 or email Superintendent Ken Gagner at kgagner@braham.k12.mn.us.
