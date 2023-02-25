The Braham delegation at the Capitol rotunda included, left to right: Braham Mayor Nate George, Braham Planning Commission member Melinda LaQuier, Braham City Administrator Rachel Kytonen, Sen. Mark Nelson, and Braham council member Seth Zeltinger.
The Braham delegation at the Capitol rotunda included, left to right: Braham Mayor Nate George, Braham Planning Commission member Melinda LaQuier, Braham City Administrator Rachel Kytonen, Sen. Mark Nelson, and Braham council member Seth Zeltinger.
Submitted photos
Braham Mayor Nate George testifies in front of the Minnesota House Capital Improvement Committee during a hearing held Feb. 15.
Braham raised visibility for funding water infrastructure improvements Feb. 15 at the State Capitol. Mayor Nate George headed the delegation and testified at a House Capital Improvement Committee hearing.
“We’ve already had two major water main breaks in less than a month this year,” George testified. “Not terribly unusual given the 90-plus-year age of most of our water and sewer pipes.”
The estimated costs of Braham’s planned water and sewer improvements recently have risen to $25.48 million, with a portion to be paid for by the state Public Facilities Authority, pending legislative funding approval.
George praised legislators for putting together a bonding package that includes Public Facilities Authority and lead service line replacement funds to fully match substantial pandemic recovery federal dollars now available.
The Braham delegation included Council member Seth Zeltinger, City Administrator Rachel Kytonen, Planning Commission member Melinda LaQuier, and Mark Nelson of East Central Energy cooperative.
The Capitol meetings included visits with local legislators Sen. Mark Koran, R-North Branch, and Rep. Nathan Nelson, R-Hinckley.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.