Braham is discussing the possibility of spending $6,000 for the completion of an in-depth study to determine if there’s a market to bring a hotel to the city.
A meeting held at the Braham Event Center on April 14 and attended by members of the Braham City Council, Braham EDA, the Braham Chamber of Commerce and others, included presentations by Greg Hanis, president of Hospitality Marketers International, and Eric Tweten, a senior consultant with New Heights Hospitality.
City Administrator Angie Grafstrom explained having the EDA pay for a hotel study has been discussed a few times this past year after having discussions with Hanis and Tweten earlier in the year.
In Hanis’ presentation, his recommendation to the city was to complete a field work analysis report at a cost of $6,000. Grafstrom said the plan is for the EDA to vote on paying for this study at its May meeting.
Hanis has been in the hotel business since 1975 and founded Hospitality Marketers International in 1982. With offices in Milwaukee and Fort Myers, Florida, the firm began with a focus on marketing consultation and expanded its services to include hotel and resort development, research and management support. The firm has done a lot of work throughout the Midwest.
Tweten, a senior consultant with New Heights Hospitality, owns a management company, is part-owner in a hotel, and has been around the development of operations of restaurants and hotels for many years.
“Whenever a community is looking at doing a project like this, because it doesn’t matter if it’s 40 rooms, 80 rooms, or 100 rooms, you don’t want to do something without having somewhat of a study done so that you have a feel for what the demand might be in your community,” Tweten said. “We all kind of have our own thoughts on what kind of demand there might be, whether it’s produced from the event center or from some local businesses, or events that might be around the county, if it’s a fair or something like that, so where the study comes in or where Greg (Hanis) comes in, is to get a feel for what the demand really is so it’s a little bit more concrete. It’s done by somebody outside of the community, which I think is always a good thing so you just get a real picture from a third party, so to speak, of what you might have or not have. Sometimes a study may come back where it’s not something that is feasible at the time. And you’d rather know that upstream than downstream when a hotel is sitting here and you’re trying the foot the bill on no business.”
Grafstrom said she was approached about the need for a hotel in Braham after becoming the city administrator in September 2019.
“When I came to town, a hotel was the first thing anyone told me they were interested in, and I’ve just been trying to do different development opportunities and work on things for the city,” Grafstrom said. “And I know first hand, having been here a year and half, every single time I’ve had family or friends come here, and it’s not a big holiday weekend, it’s a regular weekend, they have not found a hotel closer than Milaca, they have not found a hotel closer than Forest Lake; the closest anyone has ever been able to stay, on any given weekend, whether it’s busy or not, has been Pine City. So from my perspective, we need a hotel.
“We do have international businesses in town that have guests on a regular basis, we’re developing our industrial park, and I do think this is going to be an increasing need. All the city was looking at was paying for the feasibility study, which is the first step in any kind of development. And that’s all they’re asking for. And if we find out yes, this a great location for a hotel, we’re not saying the city is going to pay for the hotel, we’re not saying anybody in town is going to pay for the hotel. The idea is that we attract investors and developers. And where the property is right now to put that, I don’t know. I think our best choices right now are a couple of things that are along (Highway) 107,” Grafstrom added.
Grafstrom said the EDA fund had $40,000 in funding that was designated to the EDA by the council. She said some of those funds were used as a revolving loan fund to help businesses through the pandemic. The businesses who qualified received $5,000 no-interest loans with payments deferred for six months. Grafstrom said currently the EDA fund has approximately $10,000 in it to spend on EDA-related activities, but the fund will build back up as the revolving loans are paid back to the city.
Braham Mayor Tish Carlson is also in charge of organizing the annual Pie Day event.
“With Pie Day and stuff like that, we’ve had people that have asked is there a place to stay when they’re coming into Pie Day. Our town is roughly a little over 1,800 people; that day we bring in 5,000 to 6,000 people for a one-day event,” Carlson said. “I’ve got vendors that come from Iowa, Nebraska, Wisconsin, way up north, that have to come that morning because there’s no place to stay. Otherwise they try to book motels so I give them a list of motels. And it would be really nice if we had one in town.
“I’ve had family that has come here for weddings and they leave at 4 o’clock in the afternoon because they have to get back. I’ve had relatives come up and they either drive back home, which is four hours, because they can’t get a motel anywhere near,” Carlson added.
Benefits of a field work analysis report
Hanis has done hotel marketing studies for 35 years, ranging from smaller cities to larger metropolitan areas.
“Hotels are a very strong economic driver for a community. They serve multiple purposes. They serve purposes to accommodate the residents, they serve a purpose to accommodate businesses doing work in town. They also serve a purpose as an economic development driver for the area,” Hanis said. “Many economic development commissions that we’ve worked with over the years have told us that one of the things that new companies look for when they evaluate a community, is where can they put up people that are traveling to visit them, be it their employees or their customers, supplies, vendors that are coming to the area. So hotels become a very vital economic generator for the area.”
Hanis said sometimes the hotel market analysis shows the market isn’t favorable for a new hotel.
“We have done studies where the market is just overwhelmingly positive for a hotel,” Hanis said. “We’ve also done studies where the market is, like I said, you kind of scratch your head and say, well, why are you doing this. It’s not a market that you want to put a hotel in, at least not at this time.”
Hanis said a hotel market study will include research about the entire area.
“In having conversations with Eric (Tweten) and with Angie (Grafstrom) over the past couple months I guess, Braham sounds like a very interesting market. The room that you’re sitting in, the event center that you’re in, was one of things that really perked my ears when I heard that you have an event center,” Hanis said. “The other thing that really struck my interest in Braham is that you have a good highway access. You also have no competition. I may be off on this, but it’s 10 miles away if they’re coming here to do business in Braham or they’re coming to the event center for events, weddings, social gatherings, meetings, etc. There’s really no place to stay in Braham and that is a market that we would look at at being a real positive factor.”
Hanis explained in his market study he looks at the economy of the area and what drives the market. He looks at the economic health of the area and at key factors such as population growth, unemployment rates, per capita incomes, family incomes, as well as the demographics of industry in the area such as medical, manufacturing, commercial and retail.
Hanis said when looking at whether there is a demand for lodging he looks at individual travelers for business and social/leisure, such as visiting friends and family, or attending events or visiting sites in the area. He also looks at the group traveler market, for business purposes or social/leisure events such as weddings, anniversaries, funerals, or athletic events or tournaments.
Besides using the market analysis as a decision making tool for bringing a hotel to the community, Hanis said some economic development authorities use the study as an economic tool.
“What we have found with economic development authorities is many have used our hotel study as an economic development tool because we’ll look at things like support services, restaurants, gas stations, retail and we’ll go into what a traveler will look for when they come in and they stay in the market place,” Hanis said. “And we will identify if there’s a weakness in one of those areas and it can become an economic development tool that if you’re going out and trying to attract companies to come into the area for economic development, it can be a full model that you look at to develop the support services that are needed to support a hotel and ultimately the travelers that would come in.”
Costs of the field work analysis report, constructing a hotel
Hanis recommended the city starts with doing a field work analysis report for a complete cost of $6,000. He said the report looks at all the key factors such as what sites might be available for a hotel and do an assessment of what site might be best. The study will look at the economics of the area, lodging demand and characteristics of the market, and will also look at the competitiveness of the hotels that are in the area. He said the study will also provide guidance on issues, risks and opportunities he sees in the market.
“We will provide you with recommendations with the size of the property, the brand affiliation, any special amenities or features that you need to have and we’ll provide you with performance estimations for at least the first three years of operation,” Hanis said. “Most operators will want to see this property get to a stabilization point where it’s actually being profitable within the first three years, and most investors want to see that within the first two years of operation. So we will provide you with all that data in this type of market study.”
Bill Berg, lead pastor with New Hope Community Church, who holds services at the Braham Event Center, asked who would pay for the field work analysis report.
Hanis said typically the city will pay for the field work analysis report for a cost of $6,000. And then if a development group comes in and wants to develop the property, the hotel developer pays for the expansion of the study to a comprehensive hotel market study and operational performance to use for lending and investment purposes. Hanis said if he would get two-thirds into the study and it becomes evident the city could not support a hotel at the time, he would charge the city $4,000 and stop the study at that point.
Berg also asked about the size of a hotel that would be developed. Hanis said the minimum size hotel depends on the hotel brand, with some minimum size hotels ranging from 40 rooms to 70 rooms.
Tweten encouraged the city to have the field work analysis report completed.
“Until you get a study done and have something on paper where you can start going to whether it would be an energy company in town in the market place that would give some low interest financing for it or a local community bank, all the ideas that Greg (Hanis) had given, it kind of just starts the wheels moving,” Tweten said. “And like Greg (Hanis) said earlier, if you find out that it just isn’t quite ready for it, the great thing about it is you kind of start the wheels turning on some other ideas. I just think it’s a great way to start to look at, yes, you’re looking at a hotel development right now, but if that doesn’t work out, having that study, you’re going to find out some other things about your community and the area that you might say, you know, we need to go in this direction now instead of this, because Greg’s study says it wasn’t enough or it is enough. Until you start to get some of these studies done, it’s hard for anybody that’s looking to put some cash into it to say ‘I’m interested.’ ”
Seth Zeltinger, who serves on the Braham City Council and Braham EDA and is president of Frandsen Bank and Trust in Braham, asked about the timing of the hotel and what the hotel market is currently showing.
“By the middle of 2022, you’re going to be back to 2019 occupancy and average daily room rate levels,” Hanis said.
Zeltinger also asked about the cost of construction per room, noting a few years back it was around $100,000 per room. Tweten said it depends on the developer, but rooms today are costing a minimum of $120,000 per room to construct.
Hanis said the field work analysis report provides comprehensive information.
“In the field research analysis report, you’ll get a lot of information that will provide you with a good overview of the area because we look at things that are going to generate demand to the area. And that will become a very good catalyst,” Hanis said. “This study is very similar to an overall community assessment. It will focus on whether or not the market can support a hotel, but it will also show what the strengths and weaknesses of the market is and from that you can develop a strategy to strengthen the weaknesses and promote the strengths of the market.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.