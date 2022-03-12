Pepperball guns, the newest addition to the Braham Police Department, will offer another less than lethal option for officers to utilize in a dangerous situation.
During the Braham City Council meeting March 1, Police Chief Kevin Stahl described pepperball guns.
“In today’s society, we have an issue with the less lethal and the directive to go less lethal,” Stahl said.
Stahl is taking an extra step to avoid a lethal situation by utilizing the pepperball guns.
“We purchased four pepperball guns; they actually shoot a rubber ball, solid rubber ball or pepper cartridge. The pepper cartridge is the one that hits either a solid object or a person and creates about a three by three plume of pepper. It’s about the same as our OC (Oleoresin Capsicum) spray that we currently use,” Stahl said.
Oleoresin Capsicum is a pepper spray that temporarily causes a blindness allowing officers to restrain subjects in a less dangerous manner. With the pepperball gun, that spray will be released once it hits the object.
“How will that be carried? Is it going to be carried on the officer or in the case?” Council Member Robert Knowles asked.
“It’ll be carried in the case. One per squad car. We purchased four of them,” Stahl said.
Stahl mentioned it is a .50 caliber ball that is fairly small.
“They shoot a CO2; it’s equivalent to a paintball. Nobody’s ever died from a paintball. When we discharge this on a person, it’s going to hurt, it’s going to leave welts.”
Stahl explained some situations they come across where the pepperball gun would be used.
“We have a lot of times where a person possibly has a weapon and is locked in a car with a window cracked and we’re trying to do something with them. We can shoot that into the car and fog them out and get them out,” Stahl said.
Stahl mentioned they can also use this in a situation where someone barricades themselves in a room, they can go into the hall and use that to fog as well.
Stahl mentioned they developed a policy for the guns and began training in March.
“I’m hoping by the end of the month we’re up to speed and these are in our cars,” Stahl said.
City Administrator interview update
Current interim City Administrator Lynda Woulfe discussed the applications the city has received so far for the open city administrator position.
“I am happy to report we are up to four applications,” Woulfe said.
Woulfe mentioned that more applications are usually received last minute. The application deadline is March 23.
“I will ask the council to give me their top three, and I’ll ask department heads, ‘give me your top three.’ Then we’ll talk about why are these your top three,” Woulfe said.
Once the council narrows down to their top two candidates, they will begin background and reference checks.
“It would be all public information that we would look for,” Woulfe said.
Once council decides on a candidate and a salary, Woulfe will move forward with the offer and report back to council.
Fire department receives donation
The council accepted the restricted donation of $6,600 from Grandy Lions to the Braham Fire Department for an extrication tool.
The fire department will use this donation to purchase a Ram Hurst tool also known as the ‘Jaws of Life.’
