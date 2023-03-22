BrahamPolice0316.jpg

During the March 7 Braham City Council meeting, Police Chief Kevin Stahl presented a lease agreement for two 2023 Dodge Chargers to add to the department’s fleet.

Stahl explained his concern of the department’s aging vehicle fleet. He said it is costing considerable amounts of money due to maintenance and loss of use to inoperable vehicles that are continuously out of service for repairs. In 2022, 50% of the department’s total budget came from vehicle maintenance.

