During the March 7 Braham City Council meeting, Police Chief Kevin Stahl presented a lease agreement for two 2023 Dodge Chargers to add to the department’s fleet.
Stahl explained his concern of the department’s aging vehicle fleet. He said it is costing considerable amounts of money due to maintenance and loss of use to inoperable vehicles that are continuously out of service for repairs. In 2022, 50% of the department’s total budget came from vehicle maintenance.
With inflation costs, the price for one new car — including the upfitting needed for a police vehicle — comes to $47,000.
“When I first became chief, I was looking at ways of getting it so that we could actually replace our aging fleet and pay for it,” Stahl said. “One of the ways of doing that is through a lease agreement.”
The State of Minnesota Department of Administration Fleet Services offers a vehicle lease program to units of government such as cities. The vehicles are 100% paid for by the state and then are leased for three, four, or five years with a mileage cap of 85,000 miles.
This program is nonprofit, so there are no high fees to pay, and it requires no minimum fleet size.
“The whole point of this program is to help agencies and small cities be able to have new equipment and safe equipment,” Stahl said.
A four-year lease of two 2023 Dodge Chargers with upfittings costs $813 a month. This total includes all maintenance, aside from tires and any accidents, which Stahl confirmed insurance covers.
“Any idea on what kind of cost savings there are?” Mayor Nate George asked.
Stahl said two-thirds of maintenance costs will no longer be used, and the budget for monthly payments on the vehicles are $200 less than projected.
“That will reduce our operating costs as far as our maintenance goes,” he said.
Although the leased vehicles will help reduce the department’s budget, Stahl asked if the city can still include the $8,000 set aside for vehicle maintenance in 2024, as they will have one vehicle that would still require it. With the current vehicles in the department’s fleet, one is no longer usable for the department.
Overall, Stahl’s biggest concern is being out of vehicles if more than one are being repaired at once.
“The Durango has been out of service; which then, everyone was working out of one car,” he said.
Stahl mentioned the Durango will be kept as a reserve vehicle and used for non-essential needs to maintain its longevity.
“What I’m going to get rid of is the Tahoe. That’s exceeded its life expectancy by numerous years, so no one is going to want that vehicle,” Stahl said.
He plans to either crush it at a fundraising event for the department or put it up for auction.
This was a time-sensitive request as the new vehicles will not arrive to the department for another eight to nine months.
The council approved the resolution of the lease agreement unanimously.
Braham Fire adds to fleet
Braham Fire Chief Ross Benzen requested the purchase of a 2008 Ford F350 for $7,000.
This truck would be dedicated to pull the department’s J5 track vehicle, a multi-terrain vehicle used for fires where trucks are unable to reach. The truck is a dual rear-wheel truck with 80,000 miles, and the chief believes it will last a long time.
“That, in and of itself, is a pretty good price,” Benzen said.
Although the truck is at a great price, it does not include a box on the back end, which would be an additional cost.
“The Braham Fire Relief Association said they would spend up to $10,000 of our relief association money for the upfitting of this truck,” Benzen said.
The other funds to cover the purchase of the truck as a whole will come from the sales of a surplus auction that includes former vehicles from the department.
“Those two vehicles are going to go on (up for auction) this week,” Benzen said. “Whatever we make from that surplus money I would request to be put towards these.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.