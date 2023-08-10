Someone’s thinking about pie. ... The annual Braham Pie Day was held Friday, August 4 at Freedom Park in Braham. The city is known as the Homemade Pie Capital of Minnesota.
Virgil Hirsch (left) and Luke Fix (right) caught the attention of many onlookers as they were riding around on fun peddle bikes.
It wouldn’t be Pie Day without endless flavors of pie. Many waited in the long lines to get a piece.
The River City Dance/Cloggers put on quite the show at Braham Pie day. One dancer performing a solo act, received much applause from the audience.
The River City Dance/Cloggers caught the eyes of two ladies while performing at the annual event.
Many muscle cars, collectors, and even newer vehicles, lined the streets of Braham during Pie Day that was held Friday, Aug. 4.
Braham Police Chief Kevin Stahl spent some time cruising through Pie Day, making sure everyone stayed safe.
On a hot and humid Pie Day, Braham Fire Fighter Cody Bixby (left), Braham Fire Captain Shawn Fisher (middle), and Braham Fire Captain Eric Jones (right), were on the scene for any medical emergencies.
Braham Police Department was in attendance at the Pie Day event, offering educational information and answering any questions from the public.
A pie tier is just a slice of the total amount of pies that were served at the annual event.
Julie Scullard with Frandsen Bank in Braham, offered her time to dish up a piece of pie for the many who waited in line, waiting for a slice.
Braham Pie Day was held Friday, Aug. 4.
Jeff (left) and Heidi Willcocks couldn’t help but laugh in surprise at the Caricature drawing Jennifer Wigen drew of the two of them.
Braham celebrated its position as the Homemade Pie Capital of Minnesota by hosting Pie Day on Friday, Aug. 4.
Here are photos taken by Nikki Hallman from that event.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our advertising news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our breaking news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our latest email news? Signup today!
Receive the latest features from Scene in the West Metro.
Would you like to receive our latest Business News? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our latest Sports News? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.