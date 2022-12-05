Malika Bushey (right) and Eric Jones (left) are pictured with their Educational Support Staff awards on Nov. 16, at the Educational Support Staff Recognition Event held by Resource Training & Solutions in St. Cloud.
Braham Schools applauded two of their paraprofessionals, Malika Bushey and Eric Jones, as they were honored with the Educational Support Staff award on Nov. 16.
Resource Training & Solutions hosts an annual Educational Support Staff Recognition Event. This ceremony recognizes and celebrates the contributions of the Educational Support Staff, including bus drivers, food service, paraprofessionals, hall monitors, custodians, office administrative assistants, coaches (who are not certified teachers), or other positions within the region’s school districts.
“Eric and Malika are two of the amazing paras we have in our (special ed) department,” said Jeff Eklund, elementary school principal. “Besides working with kids, they help out with transportation, BASK, after-school activities, helping in the office, and fighting the occasional fire. Thanks for being awesome.”
Bushey has been working at Braham Area Schools as a paraprofessional for 2 1/2 years. She has a wide range of duties that come with her job, from helping with every day classwork to emotional regulation.
“Sometimes I am 1:1 with a student in a classroom, and other times I have a small groups that I help,” Bushey said. “So I get to hang out with some of the coolest kids ever.”
With her job comes difficulties that certainly take talent to work through.
“I think the toughest part is that every day is different in terms of what is helpful to each student. What worked one day might not work the next, but that is also part of the most rewarding and fun thing about the job. I love trying to find different ways to support students,” Bushey said.
Different staff are awarded each year, but it came as a surprise to Bushey.
“I was surprised and shocked. It is such an honor to receive this award. I work with the most amazing staff, so to be singled out was very cool. But really we are a team here and everyone is needed and important,” she said.
Bushey mentioned how lucky she feels to work with the best staff and how important each student is to her.
“These kids are amazing and wonderful, so that makes my days meaningful and usually fun. The bond I get to build with each student means the world to me,” she said.
Jones is on year eight as a paraprofessional with Braham Area Schools and also felt surprised by the recognition.
“I was caught off guard, to be honest. I don’t necessarily feel as if I deserved it out of all the other nominees,” he said.
With all of the physical and emotional duties that come with the position, Jones feels it’s all about the team.
“I’m only as good as the team that I work with,” he said. “We are all crucial pieces to the Special Education Department and school as a whole, so I would like to acknowledge the rest of the elementary special ed team, as they are just as deserving of this award as I am.”
Working as a paraprofessional is more than just a job to Jones.
“I love building relationships with all the students and making them laugh. They’ll claim I’m a trickster — I’m not so sure about that,” he said.
Jones continues his work outside of school, but stays within the community.
“I’m a captain on the Braham Fire Department; it will be nine years of service in April,” he said. “I am unofficially the ‘World’s Greatest Funcle.’ Shout-out to (nieces) Kenna, Ivalou, (god daughters) Avaya, and Letty.”
