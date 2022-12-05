ESSAward.jpg

Malika Bushey (right) and Eric Jones (left) are pictured with their Educational Support Staff awards on Nov. 16, at the Educational Support Staff Recognition Event held by Resource Training & Solutions in St. Cloud.

 Submitted photo

Braham Schools applauded two of their paraprofessionals, Malika Bushey and Eric Jones, as they were honored with the Educational Support Staff award on Nov. 16.

Resource Training & Solutions hosts an annual Educational Support Staff Recognition Event. This ceremony recognizes and celebrates the contributions of the Educational Support Staff, including bus drivers, food service, paraprofessionals, hall monitors, custodians, office administrative assistants, coaches (who are not certified teachers), or other positions within the region’s school districts.

