A recently retired Cambridge city administrator has been hired as interim city administrator for the city of Braham.
During the Braham City Council meeting Dec. 7, the council approved hiring Lynda Woulfe as an interim city administrator.
Woulfe will work 32 hours per week while assisting the city as they look for a permanent city administrator.
“She’s been very helpful. Whenever I need to make a couple phone calls, she’s been very helpful to reach out to,” Mayor Tish Carlson said.
Woulfe will begin in her position starting Dec. 27, but has been helping out prior to the council officially acting on her hire.
“I’ve been working with Tish (Mayor Carlson) and trying to kind of help get through some of the transition things. I wish I could have started for you earlier, but I am happy to be helpful to you now,” Woulfe said.
Woulfe worked as the Cambridge city administrator for 14 years before retiring on May 3, 2021. Prior to coming to Cambridge, Woulfe worked for the city of Pine City, Goodhue County, the city of Red Wing and the League of Minnesota Cities. In total, Woulfe has had over 35 years of local government experience.
“Lynda’s 14 years of experience in Cambridge is a good deal for us, so welcome,” Council Member Seth Zeltinger said.
Braham has been without a city administrator since mid-October after parting ways with Angela Grafstrom following a special closed meeting on Oct. 13. Grafstrom was hired as Braham city administrator in September 2019.
Truth in Taxation meeting rescheduled
Due to a gap of time that the city has been without a city administrator, the council tabled the adoption of the final 2022 budget and 2022 property tax levy.
The council scheduled the special meeting for 6 p.m. Dec. 27 at Braham City Hall where the council will officially adopt the 2022 budget and tax levy.
The council was able to give a brief overview of where the city’s funds will go in 2022. Primarily 43% of the budget will be used for the police department, 25.1% will be used on streets, 15.8% will be used for administration and 5.8% will be used for the fire department. The remaining expenses will be used between building officials, parks and recreation, council, general government and elections that will take place.
The 2022 general fund income was also explained. Local government aid will cover 40% of the total budget, 36% will come from property taxes and 24% from other miscellaneous funds.
The city will receive an total annual revenue of $1.5 million with their total annual expenses also at $1.5 million.
Five apply for vacant council seat
The city received letters of interest from five residents who are interested in filling a vacant seat on the council due to the resignation of Ryan Davis in November. Those that sent letters of interest were Jay Mankie, Emily Pinkston, Jeremy Kunshier, Nathanial George and Cheryl Fike.
Davis resigned from his position on the council because he was moving out of city limits.
The person who is appointed to fill the vacancy will serve in the position until the general election in November 2022. The person elected in November would then serve out the remainder of Davis’ term, which expires in December 2024.
The five residents who showed interest in filling the open council member seat all attended the City Council meeting held on Dec. 7, and Carlson addressed the applicants.
“Being on the council, you have to work as a team, as there is no ‘I’ in team. We can’t individually do anything off this council by ourselves. So if I have an idea, I have to get four others convinced that’s a good idea and vice versa,” Carlson said.
Carlson went on to ask additional questions to the applicants interested in the vacant seat. A special meeting was scheduled for Dec. 27 where council members will make their decision and announce who they will choose to fill the seat.
