During the Tuesday, Oct. 4, Braham City Council meeting, council announced its new fire chief after hosting public interviews.
City Hall was filled with firefighters and Braham residents as two applicants, Ross Benzen and Amanda Swenson, were interviewed for the position of fire chief after the retirement of Fire Chief Jeff Jones in June. Both applicants currently serve on the fire department.
Each applicant was asked 10 questions by council. Benzen, who was interviewed first, has served as the interim fire chief since Jones’ retirement and currently works as a 911 dispatcher for Isanti County.
Benzen expressed a great deal of emotions while answering a few of the questions.
“In your opinion, what are the three most crucial functions of the fire chief and why,” Council Member Jeremy Kunshier asked.
“Be honest, tell the truth, and be humble,” Benzen said with a deep breath. “Compassionate — and I want to be a leader, I don’t want to be a boss.”
Benzen was also asked what program areas he would prioritize first and what steps he would take to accomplish those.
“MN Fire Initiative has kind of a mental health program. We see all kinds of stuff. You know, we hold hands of the people that die in front of us. We see the most gory and terrible things in any given minute. We need to make sure that we’re taking care of our people and we’re taking care of our department and we’re taking care of my peers and your fire department,” he said.
Swenson is a 12-year student of the fire service and has a master’s degree in education. She is currently a chief officer of the State Fire Marshal Office.
Swenson was also asked what her priorities would be as fire chief.
“If there’s some need, we take care of it ourselves and are sometimes kind of humble about what we do,” she said. “Take opportunities to celebrate when somebody has been on the department for a year, when they hit five years, 10 years. Let’s not wait 20 years to celebrate our firefighters.”
“What leadership qualities do you believe a person needs to be successful as the fire chief?” Council Member Robert Knowles asked Swenson.
“I believe it’s important to have good communication skills, transparency and to be a servant leader,” she said. “I feel that I have all of those skills and abilities. My staff will certainly tell you, at my day job, that my office is an open door.”
After the interviews, council invited the public to comment on their personal recommendations for fire chief.
“We are all better firefighters, EMTs and most importantly, people, by having a leader like Ross to look up to on a daily basis,” said Eric Jones, a Braham firefighter. “This is more than just a white shirt and title to Ross. This is another way to bring a positive impact on our community. ...
“As someone who’s been around Braham Fire for their entire life, I can’t think of a better fit for fire chief than Ross Benzen.”
Another Braham firefighter came forward for his recommendation.
“Ross has proven his worth, his commitment and dedication above and beyond his years of service,” Shawn Fisher said. “As present interim chief, he has ensured when our pagers tone and we answer the call that we return home safe and that we have provided our ultimate best professional service for those having the worst days of their lives.”
Although the majority of recommendations were made for Benzen, a firefighter spoke in favor of Swenson and described what she could offer.
“Fortunately, the community is blessed to be able to have two very qualified candidates to choose from. I am here to offer my support to Amanda Swenson,” Andy Beckstrom said. “Every time I attend a larger event, it is clear the amount of respect she has garnered from firefighters at every level across the state. Whether it be firefighters from neighboring agencies or chiefs from metro agencies, they seek her out at events because she either has the answers or the resources to get the answers.
“The benefit from this level of ability and access would be immeasurable for the Braham community.”
Most of those that spoke during the meeting were current firefighters, but a citizen also attended the meeting and shared her opinion.
“I am just a citizen in Braham. From what I heard tonight, I think you have one candidate that is extremely book smart and you have one candidate that has experience. And so I would suggest that you have Ross Benzen,” resident Karen Knowles said.
After the public had a chance to speak about their recommendations, Mayor Tish Carlson gave thanks.
“I appreciate everything. Amanda and Ross, for you both applying for this position. For all the firemen and citizens speaking,” Carlson said. “I thank you and appreciate you guys and your support that you give and the job you guys have to our community and to yourselves. You put a huge risk on yourself. You risk your families and we appreciate everything that you do.”
After an emotional meeting, council made a unanimous decision to hire Benzen as Braham’s new fire chief.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.