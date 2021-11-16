A Braham High School junior has a list of leadership and community involvement experiences that led her to qualify for the 4-H Dan Patch Award.
Alison Murrell was elated to hear she was one of 10 finalists for the Dan Patch Award.
“I was really excited. I have been looking up to all the Dan Patch finalists and dreaming of being one. Ever since I first found out about the program in sixth grade when I first attended my first state 4-H horse show and I thought, I was like ‘I want to be able to compete in that some day,’” Murrell said.
4-H is an out-of-school, hands-on learning program for people ages 5 to 19. Youth can choose a project that’s interesting to them and that they can explore with peers and caring adults. 4-H clubs meet in every part of Minnesota.
For 12 years, Murrell has been a part of 4-H, starting in kindergarten as a “cloverbud.” In third grade, Murrell officially joined the 4-H Horse Project.
Dan Patch is a youth leadership award that grades 10 through 13 can apply for. To apply for the award, participants have to submit a two-page resume and an eight-page portfolio as well as having one horse-related leadership role. Participants need to have been enrolled in the 4-H Horse or Horseless Horse Project for at least two years. Each of the Dan Patch and Youth Leadership finalists receive an embroidered shirt and a plaque.
“Because Dan Patch focuses on learning leadership and service, I broke my resume down into three parts showcasing what I’ve led through 4-H and outside of 4-H. And then I showcased the service that I’ve done whether, it was through my community or any other service that I’ve done, and then I showcased my leadership roles that I’ve had,” Murrell said.
Through 4-H, Murrell has had county- and state-level leadership roles. She is president for the county horse project and is a county ambassador. At the state level, she is the secretary for the state horse Project Development Committee. Last year, Murrell was a youth leadership award recipient in the state horse level through 4-H.
Outside of 4-H, Murrell is on her school’s student council and part of the National Honor Society, where she participated in road side cleanup. Within her church and the 4-H group, she spends time at nursing homes where members would carol as well share stories and played games with the residents.
“I like to be really active in my community doing whatever I can,” Murrell said.
Along with the resume and portfolio, Murrell had to complete an interview, a team problem and a presentation.
“After I found I love doing presentations and all those kind of things. I was like, ‘I really need to do this now because I really just love that kind stuff,’ so even the process was something I was excited about,” Murrell said.
Some things Murrell enjoyed about becoming a finalist was the team she was on and how she built new friendships with her peers.
“You also get to know people that you don’t know yet on it, so it’s a really good thing for getting new friends and making your community and connections wider,” Murrell said.
Murrell has learned and grown while being a part of the 4-H program.
“It’s really been a great way to learn and develop who I am, because I really wouldn’t be who I am today without 4-H,” Murrell said.
She really enjoys learning, community involvement and meeting new people through 4-H.
“Really, I love the community through it and then I’ve met a lot of really great people through 4-H, and then also, I am a huge learner — I love to learn. I will jump in and learn anything I possibly can. 4-H has really pushed me to try things I wouldn’t have tried if I wasn’t in 4-H,” Murrell said.
Involvement in 4-H runs in Murrell’s family, as her mother was a part of the program as well.
“I plan on going until my first year in college and then I’ll hopefully be able to start helping out and volunteering in 4-H after that,” Murrell said.
As well as volunteering for 4-H, after high school Murrell wants to attend college and focus on HR or business-related studies. She currently is taking Postsecondary Enrollment Option classes through Anoka-Ramsey Community College and the University of Minnesota.
