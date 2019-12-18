Braham Police Chief Eric Baumgart asked the Braham City Council to officially clarify the use of a squad car by Detective Kevin Stahl during the Dec. 3 Braham City Council meeting.
Of specific concern is whether he is permitted to drive it to his home when he goes off duty. The council officially approved the practice of his taking the squad car home, but Mayor Tish Carlson asked that mileage and expenses be monitored for the first year.
Considerable discussion was given at Baumgart’s suggestion to amend the on-street parking ordinance during snow events. Currently the ordinance directs enforcement of the parking restrictions on city streets during an event of 2 inches or more of snow.
Several possible situations were discussed which could possibly put residents in violation of the ordinance, particularly in the business district of the city. The ordinance governs the time frame of 2 a.m. to 7 a.m., from Nov. 1 to April 1. The decision was made to table any action at this meeting and do research with other communities to arrive at a final wording for a revision of the ordinance.
The council also noted letters of recognition from Isanti County commending both the Police Department and Fire Department for hosting and participation in K-9 training held last month at the Braham Fire Hall.
Budget news
The council adopted two budget related resolutions. The first of these set the final budget and salary schedule for 2020, which lists general fund revenues of $1.2 million with an equal amount for expenses. Total revenues were listed as $4.2 million against total expenses of $4.1 million.
The second resolution listed levies for specific bonding issues for street improvement, equipment and capital improvement issues. The total levies are $639,499 to be levied against taxable property in the city and collectible in 2020.
In other matters, the council:
• Approved a gaming permit for the Kanabec Area Friends to hold a raffle at the Braham Event Center on Feb. 20.
• Accepted a donation of $200 from Deborah and Mike Thompson for the Braham Fire Department.
• Set new winter hours (from Jan. 1 to April 1) for the city liquor store. The new hours will be Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday will remain at the current 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
• Held its annual truth in taxation meeting prior to the regular council meeting.
