Braham Police Chief Eric Baumgart informed members of Braham City Council about the advantages and disadvantages of body-worn cameras during its regular meeting on Nov. 10.
Baumgart said that since July there has been one auto theft every month in Braham. Other nearby communities have also experienced an increase in the number of auto thefts in the last couple of months, he said.
In August, there were 15 property crimes, three crimes against persons and two crimes against society, which is “pretty high,” he said.
In October, there were nine property crimes, four crimes against society and two crimes against persons, in addition to simple assault crimes, such as shoplifting, and “a lot of drugs and a lot of drug equipment violations,” Baumgart said.
Body-worn camera experience
Baumgart showed the council body camera recordings regarding the types of calls he and his officers respond to. There are some disadvantages to body-worn camera recordings. Baumgart showed that a mentally ill person called the police saying they are in danger and held at a gunpoint.
“Everyone assumes that the body cam picks up every piece of detail,” Baumgart said about the reliability of the body cameras. “I thought it important to play that video for you to see that these are not foolproof. … So you can kind of see their limitations. They don’t pick up everything.”
Regarding some advantages of body-worn cameras, Baumgart said he was contacted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation asking him to take a still photograph of a recording he had of a person under investigation.
“So the FBI has searched the man’s name because they want a picture of him that they don’t have,” Baumgart added. “It’s kind of neat, I thought.”
Snow season parking ordinance
With the snow season underway, Baumgart asked the council whether to be more aggressive with enforcing city ordinance No. 252 that addresses snowplowing, snow removal and winter parking. City Administrator Angela Grafstrom said the Public Works Department aims to work harder to plow the downtown area early morning hours before The Park Cafe and other businesses open in downtown Braham.
The city ordinance is enforced from Nov. 1 to April 1. Parking any motor vehicle on any street or public way in Braham between the hours of 2 a.m. and 7 a.m. is a violation of the ordinance. Violators will be fined $10 and their vehicle may be immediately removed or impounded by a police officer or a person designated by the Braham City Council. Offenders who repeat the violation may receive a petty misdemeanor and a fine up to $200.
CARES Act update
Grafstrom explained that during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic — when the city received about $135,914 of CARES Act funding — the council provided eight loans to local businesses.
“We did not use our CARES Act funding for any other business activities except to refund four months of liquor license fees,” Grafstrom said. “CARES funding, as you know, could not be used for budgeted expenses.”
Aside from purchasing personal protective equipment with the CARES Act money, the city upgraded “all facilities to touchless restrooms and entry systems to our facilities,” Grafstrom said. The city also purchased take-home kits for staff to work remotely, she added.
“These are computers, a spare screen, a mouse and all connectors needed to successfully perform our duties from home,” Grafstrom said. “We also provided cell phones to forward our office calls.”
City offices are currently closed to the public due to the rise in the positivity rate of COVID-19 in Isanti County.
“We also believe the way business is conducted in the future will be forever changed,” Grafstrom said.
“For the most part, City Hall staff will work from home,” she continued, “but we each have things we need to do, or prefer to do on-site, so we will come in from time to time. Our public works, police, fire and liquor store will be business as usual.”
