During the Thursday, Jan. 5, Braham council meeting, the new mayor and three council members took the oath of office.
Nate George was sworn in as Braham’s mayor. Nicole Peltz, Jeremy Kunshier and Robert Knowles were sworn in as council members.
Five Braham firefighters were also recognized, with three being pinned as new line officers. Ross Benzen took his oath of office as fire chief.
Braham City Council
After the mayor and council members took their seats, a few of them presented remarks for the new year.
“It was incredibly encouraging to watch person after person stand up and say the status quo just won’t cut it anymore,” George said. “Starting tonight, my promise to you as your mayor is that I will do everything I can to ensure that what was the status quo no longer exists.”
Council member Peltz also spoke about how a trip to Washington, D.C., opened her eyes to being involved in government.
“It started a fire in me that, if we want change, if we want to see something different, we have to be involved,” Peltz said.
“There’s a lot of committees to be a part of; there’s groups, there’s volunteer groups, there’s the chamber. There’s so many areas to get plugged in within our community and I really encourage Braham to do that.”
Finally, council member Seth Zeltinger spoke to the new mayor, council members and Braham residents.
“I’d like to say welcome, Nate; welcome, Nicole. I think as I look forward to next year, the last couple years have been challenging for the whole city in a lot of different ways,” he said. “I think we have some good ideas going forward; we’ll look forward to digging out of this hole, budget-wise, and sharing some good news with the city later on.”
Council went on to approve the official City Council meeting dates only through March 2023.
George asked if administration could create a poll for Braham residents for suggestions of good times and days that would be most convenient for the community.
The poll will be available on Braham’s city website, its Facebook page as well as in printed forms at City Hall. Administration will look into adding the poll to residents’ water bills.
Braham council meetings will continue on the first Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. for February and March of 2023.
Braham Fire Department
Braham Fire Chief Benzen recognized new firefighter line and training officers during the meeting.
“As you know, City Council appointed me as fire chief, and it was my job to appoint my line officers,” Benzen said. “I am fortunate to have the opportunity to appoint leadership roles to some very talented members of your department.”
Pinned were firefighters Ryan Davis as assistant fire chief, Shawn Fisher as captain 1, and Eric Jones as captain 2. Jason Edwards and Matt Hagfors were named the new training officers.
“I have absolute confidence in these guys,” Benzen said. “I am excited to move in a positive direction and have the utmost respect for these men.”
