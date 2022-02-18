The city of Braham is continuing to find value in supporting the Initiative Foundation.
During the Braham City Council meeting Feb. 1, the nonprofit Initiative Foundation requested that the city of Braham grants the organization $825 in 2022.
Grants and Developments Manager of the Initiative Foundation Carl Newbanks, and Tim Nelson, spoke at the meeting in regard to the request.
“Growing up here I think I had a real passion and interest in sort of how communities work and how they grow and how nonprofits, government in the private sector kind of work together to find a common purpose and common mission,” Nelson said.
After a brief discussion, the council made a motion to approve the financial support request from the Initiative Foundation by donating $825 in the year of 2022. The motion passed unanimously.
Nelson grew up in Braham and mentioned how nice it was to be back in the city. He also explained what the foundation has done in the past to help those in the community that were in desperate need, within Braham, Isanti County and other counties and cities.
“The Northstar Family Advocacy Center, the way I think of that is that years ago, then Chief Knowles and I, along with other law enforcement officials, social services representatives, (Isanti) county attorney staff would sit every month in the basement of the county government center and talk about special kinds of cases that deal with tragic circumstances that deal with tragic circumstances,” Nelson said.
Nelson mentioned that the advocacy center is a way to take the work and bring it under one roof with additional resources.
“It’s a way for people within this region to have that resource there so that in situations no one wants to ever find themselves in, there’s a resource there to make that situation where they feel supported, is possible,” Nelson said.
This is just one thing that the Initiative Foundation does for those in the community. For 35 years the Initiative foundation has focused on building strong local economies, vibrant communities, and a lasting culture of generosity in Central Minnesota. Their grant-making, lending and programmatic activities support for-profit and nonprofit business growth, empower new entrepreneurs, address workforce shortages, and increase access to quality childcare for the region’s workforce.
The organization has received $3.2 million in local donations and returned $4.8 million to Isanti County in grants, loans and scholarships.
After presenting some details and information of the organization, the council members had a few comments.
“You guys have always been there as I see it,” Council Member Seth Zeltinger said.
“I’m sure the money that could cover it, I mean it’s not too much,” Council Member Robert Knowles said.
City administrator job description
During the Feb. 1 council meeting, the council approved the job position for city administrator. The yearly salary will range from $74,289 to $90,834.
The summary of the job description is as follows:
“The city administrator is the chief administrative officer of the city, serving as both city clerk and chief financial officer.
“This position is responsible for economic development, marketing, planning, zoning, and fiscal management. Performs accounting and financial functions in accordance with the Minnesota General Governmental Accounting Principals and financial functions in accordance with the position ensures execution of actions taken by the city council. The city administrator is responsible to oversee and conduct the day-to-day operations of the city and supervise city personnel and facilities.”
