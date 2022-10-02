Braham School Supply.png

Jonelle Klemz (left) and Officer Keith Justen (right) gathered all the school supplies donated from the community for Braham Area Schools.

 Submitted photo

The Braham Police Department held a school supply drive for the 2022-2023 school year from Aug. 10 through Sept. 5.

Randi Smith with the Braham Police Department worked with Jonelle Klemz, the school social worker, on specific needs for the elementary and high school students.

