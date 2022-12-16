Braham1215.jpg
City Hall had more people than chairs during the Dec. 6 council meeting. A public hearing was held prior to the approval of the 2023 budget. Residents expressed their concerns by attending and speaking during the public hearing.

 Nikki Hallman

Not a single seat was empty during the Tuesday, Dec. 6, Braham City Council meeting as a public hearing was held for the 2023 budget.

Braham residents expressed their concerns by attending and speaking during the public meeting that was held before the budget was approved.

