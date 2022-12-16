Not a single seat was empty during the Tuesday, Dec. 6, Braham City Council meeting as a public hearing was held for the 2023 budget.
Braham residents expressed their concerns by attending and speaking during the public meeting that was held before the budget was approved.
“When we started putting this budget together, I spent a lot of time with department heads and said, ‘What are our true costs of operations?’” said Lynda Woulfe, previous Braham interim city administrator. “If you’re deficit spending every year, you know that you have not identified nor captured your true costs.”
Woulfe attended the meeting as she was the first administrator to look deeply into this budget.
She was able to get comparisons for projected property tax increases based on home values. For example, a Braham resident with a $200,000 homestead property would face a total proposed property taxes of $2,062.47. For a $275,000 home, the total proposed property tax increase would be $2,995; on a $325,000 home, the total proposed property taxes are $3,617.
Woulfe listed the services that taxpayers are paying for, namely:
• Fire protection.
• Police.
• Public works.
• General government.
• Elections.
• Streets.
• Administration.
• Debt service.
Woulfe mentioned a couple of expenses that the city was able to decrease in 2023, led by health insurance costs by $60,000 across all city departments. Others included fireworks and flower baskets.
She also explained the budget for 2023 maintains the current city services and fully funds all of the budget instead of spending from reserves.
“Over the past five years, the council and the city have spent down reserves, and last year they ended up with a deficit of approximately $133,000 because they were not levying enough in property taxes to cover all services,” Woulfe said.
Property tax increases are influenced by three entities — the county, the city, and the school district — as well as the value of each home as calculated by the county. Braham’s city taxes will increase 43% in 2023.
Woulfe listed two programs that can assist with such a high increase of taxes. The Department of Revenue offers a form, M1PR homestead credit refund; if property taxes increase by more than 12%, homeowners can file for a refund and get a portion back. The second option is the State’s Special Property Tax refund; this is available to all homeowners who experience a 12% increase year after year.
“If you desire to lower that levy, you as citizens have to express to council what services you do not want to have,” Woulfe said. “We can’t have all the existing services we have now and have a lower levy.”
Roughly 20 residents spoke during the public hearing with a great deal of questions.
“So my question is: If the city did not raise the property taxes, are you saying then the county, the County of Isanti, is responsible for raising the amount of my property?” Robert Hochstatter asked.
“If you’re talking about how much your property is valued at, yes that’s Isanti County,” Woulfe responded. “Isanti County sets your valuation, and you have to talk to the county about that.”
Some residents are seeing all the factors that play into the total increase of their property taxes.
“This is my first understanding of this,” Hochstatter said. “Um, I will lose my home. I can’t afford the tax increase, and that’s a huge concern to me. I don’t know how many others are concerned, but I am.”
Woulfe explained during the public hearing what the city has done to avoid future tax increases to residents, including better internal controls that were put into place, and required fiscal notes from department heads explaining if their spending is a budgeted expense.
“I started giving council members back their budget reports,” Woulfe said. “So the council itself as a body is more closely monitoring the situation and expenditures.”
A few of the departments haven’t reached the spending that is average for this time of year. They have spent less.
“This year [Police Chief] Kevin Stahl has done an amazing job on his budget and monitoring his budget,” Woulfe said.
Year-to-date, the administration department has only spent 76% of its budget. Budgets would normally sit around 88% spent at this point in the year.
Although a great amount of residents expressed frustration, one resident had a different way to approach the topic.
“I want to say thank you,” resident Judy Olson said. “You guys have got a big job and are doing wonderful job of letting us know where we’re at, and what’s going on. Obviously none of us are happy otherwise we wouldn’t be here. We’re all going to pay more, the city can’t run without funds.”
Olson went on to ask if the levy increase will continue to be this high every year.
“The levy will not go back down unless there is significant new aid received from the state or the federal government,” Woulfe responded. “You have to consider this the baseline. ... It’s honesty.”
Council did explain how the first tax first statements that residents received in October or November are only based on the preliminary levy, which is not the final levy.
Every city sets their final levy amounts in December. Following the final approved levy, the proper statements will be mailed around April of 2023.
Braham council approved the 2023 levy at $1.4 million. This is a decrease from the approved preliminary levy that was set at $2.41 million.
