Braham Police Chief Eric Baumgart revealed through several video recordings how his department has been enforcing the public nuisance ordinance during the Braham City Council meeting Oct. 6.
According to the city’s public nuisance ordinance, “For purpose of this ordinance, a person that does any of the following is guilty of maintaining a public nuisance:
“(A) Maintains or permits a condition which unreasonably annoys, injures, or endangers the safety, health, morals, comfort or repose of any considerable number of members of the public; or
“(B) Interferes with, obstructs, or renders dangerous for passage, any public highway or right-of-way, or waters used by the public; or
“(C) Does any other act or omission declared by law or this ordinance to be a public nuisance.”
The ordinance addresses nuisances such as those affecting health, morals and decency, peace and safety, noise violations, parking and storage, inoperable motor vehicles, long grass/noxious weeds and abatements.
Before showing his nuisance-related videos, Baumgart shared with the council a voicemail he received by a former Champlin Chief of Police Al Garber who complimented Baumgart for easing into the enforcement of the public nuisance ordinance.
“I read your article in the County News Review, easing into enforcing the public nuisance ordinance,” Garber said in the voicemail. “I think it was a great article. I think you’re very smart in doing it. I know one of the big problems we had in Champlin was we went too fast. … But you got the right approach.”
The council decided to adopt the nuisance ordinance in 2018, but its enforcement was lax, Baumgart said following the meeting.
“It was enforced more off a complaint than visual observation,” he said, adding that it was City Administrator Angela Grafstrom who had asked his department to put more pressure on enforcing the nuisance ordinance to maintain a clean and safe community.
“But that comes at a cost to our community,” Baumgart continued. “People don’t like to be told what to do by the police. We have to be careful how we ease into that.”
During the meeting, Grafstrom expressed that she’s seen in her neighborhood furniture, washers, dryers and other appliances sitting outside some houses.
“To me, it’s disgusting,” Grafstrom said. “And I don’t want to look at it. And it attracts animals.”
Baumgart and his department spend about 10 hours a week patrolling and enforcing the nuisance ordinance. He showed the council a street-view image of a broken vehicle with grass growing under it, both of which violate the nuisance ordinance. The videos Baumgart showed were a body-camera view of officers approaching houses with campers, cars, boats, four-wheelers and other objects on their lawn or driveways.
Violators receive a written and verbal warning with 30 days to clear the misconduct. If no progress is made after the 30 days warning, offenders may be fined $100 for their first violation — up to $500 for future violations.
Commended for his work
Baumgart received a letter of commendation from Lt. Kevin Stahl for responding to a crime alert published by the Chisago Sheriff’s Department looking for a vehicle that was connected to several criminal charges.
Baumgart had recalled seeing a peculiar 2004 silver Crown Victoria that didn’t have any license plates before receiving the crime alert. When he received the crime alert, he reported the description of the vehicle he recalled to the Chisago County Sheriff’s Department, and they learned that was the suspect and vehicle they were looking for.
“Baumgart was also able to provide investigations with an accurate vehicle description including year and model,” Stahl said in his letter of commendation, “as well as a detailed and accurate suspect description that was described by the Chisago investigator as being ‘spot on.’
“This incident is only one example of Baumgart’s extraordinary ability to accurately retain and recall information that at the time of the observation was not critical to know to have any significance,” Stahl continued. “Baumgart’s continued attention to details and activities has led investigations to positive case outcomes on more than this occasion.”
