An overview of the city’s fiscal year 2020 audit was the highlight of the Braham City Council meeting on April 6.
Greg Burkhardt, a managing partner of Burkhardt & Burkhardt, an accounting firm based in Annandale, helped present the hourlong summary that looked at Braham’s general fund, revenue, expenditures and more. Burkhardt explained that cash balances of governmental and business-type activities between 2018 and 2020 dropped.
“You can see some trends that aren’t terribly favorable,” Burkhardt said. “You’re seeing a pretty precipitous drop in those cash balances.”
Between 2019 and 2020, the city completed a delayed street project, as well as well as other capital improvement projects, which amounted to about $702,971, according to Braham City Administrator Angie Grafstrom.
“You had just an awful lot of capital expenditures,” Burkhardt said. “And that’s really the tale of the tape there.”
Grafstrom explained that she didn’t create the 2020 budget because she just started working for the city in September 2019. The previous city administrator created the 2020 budget and used a different approach, which Grafstrom said wasn’t practical.
“She wanted things to look good so that we wouldn’t have to tax as much,” Grafstrom said about the previous city administrator. “And I think it’s more important to have a realistic budget.”
Going forward, Grafstrom’s yearly budget will reflect lower revenues and higher expenditures.
“So we have a more realistic picture of what the city is going to spend in a year,” she said.
The previous city administrator also kept more money in the general fund, Grafstrom said. For example, in the components of fund balance — general fund — in 2018, the amount was set at $1,396,413; in 2019 it was $1,241,310; and in 2020 it was $288,198. The drop in fund amount in 2020 compared to previous years was due to Grafstrom taking out most of the money and assigning them to separate funds, she said.
“Because it’s money for street improvements,” Grafstrom said alluding to what the different fund numbers signified. “It’s money for equipment improvements. It’s money for technology improvements. It’s money for park improvements. I think there was one other category.”
Grafstrom’s budget approach is focused on setting aside money for different future projects that may arise, she said. With the previous city administrator, there wasn’t any money set aside for such investments, Grafstrom said.
“The city can only cut their expenses so far; at some point, we have to grow our revenue,” she said. “And we have to be planning for big purchases. And in the past, they haven’t done that. They kind of repaired things as they break.”
Another part of Grafstrom’s approach was having the city invest about $150,000 into a brokerage account to grow for future projects, she said.
The general fund is not the only source of the city’s revenue or available money to operate on. The city also makes revenue from property taxes, selling water, sewer and liquor, as well as from Local Government Aid.
“We’re able to cover those shortages by taking money out of the liquor store or water and sewer because those are things that make money for us,” Grafstrom said.
Braham’s proposed 2021 levy is $706,626, and $472,591 of the money will be for general fund operations and the rest for debt service accounts.
“To pay for our loans when they come in,” Grafstrom said.
One of the sources of debt is currently the empty lot in downtown the city was given by the bank in 2018, she said. Initially, there was a building the bank didn’t want to tear down, so the city got ahold of the building and tore it down, she said. Now the city owns the lot but has accrued about $125,723 of debt against that lot.
“And the payments actually just started this year,” Grafstrom said. “If we can sell that lot to a business that will create jobs, we could get half of that loan forgiven. And then we would hopefully make the rest back in tax dollars on that property.”
The market value of the lot is about $38,000, Grafstrom said.
What Burkhardt provides every year is information and recommendation about the city’s financial status, Grafstrom said.
“It’s just a requirement that every city does every year,” she said. “And then we put that in to the state.”
Grafstrom said that Braham is in fine shape financially and it will continue to get better.
“We have so much growth going on here,” she said. “It’s just going to take us a while to get there and there’s going to be growing pains. The streets are just … part of the problem, but we’ll get there.”
