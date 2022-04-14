After interviewing six candidates, Braham has selected its new city administrator.
During the Braham City Council meeting April 5, the council unanimously approved hiring County News Review Managing Editor Rachel Kytonen as the new city administrator.
“I would like to officially introduce Rachel Kytonen as Braham’s next city administrator,” current Braham interim City Administrator Lynda Woulfe said.
Six candidates were interviewed by the council and department heads on March 31. Kytonen will begin with the city on May 2 with a starting salary of $41.05 per hour.
“Welcome, Rachel,” Mayor Tish Carlson said.
Kytonen has worked at the Isanti County News/County News Review for 20 years and has served as editor for the past 12 years.
“Since joining the newspaper, I’ve covered a wide variety of local government meetings, including city councils, school boards and county boards,” Kytonen said.
Kytonen earned her bachelor’s degree in journalism and minored in political science at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls in May 2001. Shortly after, she became a general assignment reporter at the Isanti County News/County News Review in Cambridge in January 2002.
“We’re ecstatic and can’t wait until you join us, Rachel,” Woulfe said.
Kytonen is excited to work for a community that she has covered for 20 years while working at the newspaper.
“I’m excited for this new opportunity to serve as city administrator for the city of Braham. I’m looking forward to beginning in this new position on May 2 and continuing to make Braham a great community for all its residents and businesses,” Kytonen said.
2021 audit report
The city of Braham received its fiscal year 2021 audit report during the April 5 meeting.
Burkhardt and Burkhardt partner, Greg Burkhardt, presented what was summarized as a “clean” audit opinion after adjustments.
“There were some significant adjustments that were needed this year,” Burkhardt said. “However, those financial statements showing that audit is a clean report, and unmodified, is absolutely what you want to hear.”
After concluding the financial audit, Woulfe mentioned as part of the recommendations from the audit, the city will make some changes as it relates to internal controls.
The city has made plans to keep equal work and have equal pay between the city’s two city clerks for the best outcome of Braham’s financials moving forward.
“One of the things that we wanted to do to address this (internal controls) is discuss improvements through the balancing and who is having eyes and how we can set duties to make sure that not one person is in charge of anything from step one to step five,” Woulfe said.
Woulfe mentioned that a document of a future plan laying out the duties of city employees was emailed to Burkhardt where he confirmed his opinion that this is a step in the right direction for the city.
“This will make Braham much stronger and will give you much stronger financial controls and for working great as a team,” Woulfe said.
