Braham City Council discussed the future of the city’s sewer and water system during the Feb. 7 council meeting.
Chris Sonmor with Moore Engineering attended the meeting to give an update on a grant the city received and to discuss the Capital Improvement Plan for the city’s sewer and infrastructure.
“This is your (capital improvement) plan,” Sonmor said. “I want to know what your concerns are and your residents’ concerns, and that’s how we kind of attack this thing.”
Sonmor explained to council that the plan will identify the city’s infrastructure needs, which is mainly streets and sewer.
The city received a $10,000 grant to help cover the cost of planning and site selection of the new well No. 3. The total cost is $11,500, and the remaining $1,500 will come from the city’s Fund 602, Sewer, Engineering Services.
Sonmor said the Minnesota Department of Health provides implementation grants for well assessments, also mentioning an opportunity for another grant this fall.
The first step is to identify potential sites for a future well, which geologists will come to scope out.
“They’re trying to find the best spot to place this, that they think you’re going to get the best water,” Sonmor said.
They will have to consider not only the water quality, but also how fast the water will move through the ground to keep up with the needs of the city.
To replace a well could be a couple hundred thousand dollars in total.
“How critical is it the way it is right now, the well?” council member Seth Zeltinger asked.
Paul Christensen, the Northern Minnesota regional manger of People Service, responded with an explanation of what the city’s well is like. He said the Department of Health conducted a sanitary survey of the water system in May 2022 and noted they cannot meet the mean capacity of the city with the largest well out of service.
“So do we need an additional well? Right now, with our largest well out of service, we cannot guarantee we can produce enough water to serve the community. So we do have an issue there that needs to be addressed,” Christensen said.
The city has two wells currently. Well No. 3 provides 300 gallons per minute. Christensen explained that if this well were to undergo maintenance or break, the backup well, No. 2, only provides 100 gallons per minute and could not meet the needs of the city.
Council wanted to know if the new well will help improve the water quality.
“As a resident, my water is orange — is that a well issue, or is that a pipe issue? Or is it both?” council member Nicole Peltz asked.
“It’s both,” Sonmor responded. “There’s some that’s in your water and there’s some that does build up in your system over time.”
The city conducts a flush every spring and fall to help release any iron buildup by flushing out water at a high velocity to essentially clean the pipes.
“I don’t want to say you’re going to get [rid of] that iron by getting a new well. It’s just one of those things, you’re in that area where you’re most likely going to have it,” Sonmor said.
Christensen mentioned when the new well is sited, it should be where the water is similar to the water that is at Well No. 2 because it will be easier to treat.
“You get a better pie — considering where we are — if you start with better ingredients,” he said. “Right now we’re starting with some bad ingredients at well No. 3 to begin with, and it’s a very large challenge.”
With concerns of maintenance or possible breaks, council was worried about not being able to provide enough water to the city.
“So this summer are we going to have supply issues?” Peltz asked.
“We’re going to be operating with what we have until we get the new well,” Christensen responded. “That’s why we’re starting now. We have, obviously, concerns about that well and our backup.”
Christensen explained the worst-case situation: “If we lost well No. 3 due to a mechanical failure, we could potentially have a concern with providing an adequate supply of water when we’re relying solely on well No. 2. If the well does not break, we’ll be just fine.”
“I don’t feel like that’s very promising in that statement there, but I just want reality so we know what to expect,” Peltz said and laughed as she responded.
“It has been the reality for a number of years,” Christensen said. “It is not a new situation. It has been this way for 17 years.”
He also said that’s why they do routine maintenance on wells, but at this point they are beginning to have less to work with. In addition to having naturally high levels of iron in the water, the city’s pipes are 100 years old.
Council meeting dates set
At the Jan. 3 council meeting, Mayor Nate George asked if administration could create a poll for Braham residents asking for suggestions of good times and days that would be most convenient for the community to attend council meetings.
With the responses received, council decided not to adjust council meeting dates and times. They will continue to be held on the first Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.