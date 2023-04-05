Tim Ronning, a Braham High School graduate long associated with the chain gang at his alma mater as well as the state football tournament, was killed in a traffic accident in Arizona last week.
His father, Jim Ronning, joined the Braham chain gang — the nickname for the crew that holds the down and distance markers on the sidelines during a football contest — in 1965. Tim and his brother Ritchie joined their father on the Braham sidelines, and eventually that crew helped provide chain gangs for the Minnesota State High School League’s Prep Bowl for more than 20 years.
“The Ronning family has been involved with the state tournament for a long time, that’s for sure,” said Braham Athletic Director and football coach Shawn Kuhnke, who confirmed that the Ronnings ran the chains through at least 2021.
Tim Ronning was part of the Braham chain gang for 36 years, and Kuhnke said it was a blessing to rely on that family running the sideline chains.
“That’s exactly what you want as an AD: They were folks you could pencil in and count on from year to year,” Kuhnke said. “It was a great bonus that those guys did such a great job. Timmy and his family were guys you could count on because they were so reliable.”
Longtime Braham school board member Steve Eklund said serving on the chain gang was a labor of love for Tim Ronning and his family.
“He did that not only to be with his family, but also because he enjoyed watching the local kids play,” Eklund said.
According to a report from the Arizona Republic newspaper, the 70-year-old Ronning was on foot when he was struck by a car in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Wednesday, March 29.
Ronning, who was not identified by name in the story, reportedly was struck around 11 p.m. that night and was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.
Ronning and Eklund, both 1970 graduates of Braham High School, were teammates with the Bombers football teams during the late 1960s.
“When we played there was only one class, so we were playing bigger schools such as Cambridge and Princeton and Elk River,” Eklund said. “We were competitive. My senior year, Cambridge and Princeton tied for the league championship; Cambridge beat us really badly one week, and the next week Princeton beat us by an extra point.
“When the state high school league went to multiple classes, that was great for small schools like ours, because it gave us a chance to go to the state tournament.”
Ronning lived in Stanchfield for many years before moving to Plymouth, but he kept in touch with his hometown.
“It was always fun to bump into him when he would attend our events,” Kuhnke said. “Every time I bumped into him, he had a positive and joyful energy. The feeling I got from Tim, every time I saw him, was that I was the most important person in the room.
“He had such an infectious smile – I don’t think I ever saw him without a smile on his face.”
Eklund agreed, adding: “Tim had lots of friends because he could talk to anybody. When he walked into a room, he could light it up. He also had a really nice voice. He sang at a number of weddings and funerals.
“And whenever Braham would be a state tournament – boys or girls, it didn’t matter the sport – you would see his smiling face at the game. He never forgot where he came from.”
