Tim Ronning

Tim Ronning, a Braham High School graduate long associated with the chain gang at his alma mater as well as the state football tournament, was killed in a traffic accident in Arizona last week.

His father, Jim Ronning, joined the Braham chain gang — the nickname for the crew that holds the down and distance markers on the sidelines during a football contest — in 1965. Tim and his brother Ritchie joined their father on the Braham sidelines, and eventually that crew helped provide chain gangs for the Minnesota State High School League’s Prep Bowl for more than 20 years.

