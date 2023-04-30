In February of 2022, citizens of ISD #314 passed a building bond authorizing nearly 11 million dollars of maintenance improvements for the district’s two buildings. While some of the work has been completed (the new LED lights are installed and tuck pointing on the building’s exterior is nearly finished), most of the work will be completed this summer.
Highlights are shown below with more detailed information (Ten Things You Need to Know) following:
● While school is in session: You will see little or no change in daily routines and most facilities and access will be open. Between now and the end of the school year you may see construction workers, dumpsters, areas roped off, construction noise, and possibly the smell of burning. Existing boilers will be removed and various aspects of site preparation will take place. Staff/students must dress appropriately as the heating system will be off — the exact date will be announced to students and staff in advance. No areas of student learning or interaction will be impacted by this work.
● During the months of June, July, and parts of August: School grounds are a construction site. Please use extra caution, be prepared to use alternative routes, stay out of restricted areas, and stay away from all construction materials and equipment.
Access to both buildings and parking lots will be significantly restricted. Access to outdoor venues (ballfields, track) should be available but with parking restricted, be prepared to park a reasonable distance from areas you may want to access.
● Contact the school ahead of time if you need access or require services. School staff WILL BE working. The District Office phone number is 320-396-5199, or email nnelson@braham.k12.mn.us or kgagner@braham.k12.mn.us. The superintendent’s line is 320-396-5198, and his cell phone is 320-288-6634.
Things You Need to Know
Projects: The work done includes HVAC, Electrical, Boilers, Solar Panels, Windows & Doors, Parking Lots, Lighting, Tuck Pointing.
1. Access to both buildings will be significantly limited beginning Thursday, June 1. If you need access you must contact the district office, sign in, receive permission, and wear a hard hat to move within the building:
a. 320-396-5199,
b. 320-288-6634 (Supt. cell),
Those receiving permission to access the building should be aware of the following:
● Air exchangers and air conditioning will not be functioning;
● Use of alternative entrances may be required;
● Specific areas may be off limits.
2. Both parking lots will be unavailable once construction begins (as early as June 5). In addition to both parking lots, a small section of the parking area in front of the 4-12 (high school) building will also be under construction. Be prepared to park a reasonable distance from areas you may want to access.
3. Outdoor facilities will be available. Expect difficulty accessing the area and please use extra caution.
4. Summer programming (Bomber Boost, Extended School Year, Credit Recovery) will be held at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Braham: Tues. and Wed. as noted: June 13-14, 20-21, 27-28 & July 11-12, 18-19.
● Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church: 1050 Southview Ave. Cheryl Fike: 320-469-0700 / cherylfike@gmail.com
● Bomber Boost & Extended School Year (ESY): Jeff Eklund, 320-703-8570 / jeklund@braham.k12.mn.us
● Credit Recovery: Staci Kuhnke, 320-396-5215 / stacikuhnke@braham.k12.mn.us
5. School Board meetings will still be held on site (Room B100 of the 4-12 building) unless otherwise noted.
6. Most summer camps and weight room activities will continue as scheduled unless you hear differently. Entrances and access to most areas will be limited. Speak to the coach/director for specific details.
7. The district office is expected to be open, however, you must receive permission in advance to show up in person. Business, Payroll/MARSS, Technology and Superintendent offices will be working all summer (7:00 - 3:30 p.m.) but certain employees may be working from home on a rotating basis. Whether working in the building or home, all services will remain available. Simply contact the person needed:
● Superintendent Secretary Nickie Nelson: 320-396-5199 / nnelson@braham.k12.mn.us,
● Business Manager Jessica Olson: 320-396-5205 / jolson@braham.k12.mn.us,
● Payroll/MARRS Coordinator Stephanie White: 320-396-5207 / swhite@braham.k12.mn.us,
● Tech. Coord. (M-T 6:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.) Justin LeClair: 320-396-5206 / jleclair@braham.k12.mn.us,
● Buildings & Grounds Director Jim Sward: 612-369-6037 / jsward@braham.k12.mn.us.
8. The Building and Grounds staff will be working Mondays through Thursdays from 6:30 - 5:00 p.m.
9. Substantial Completion date is Friday, August 18.
