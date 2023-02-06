The Flight 707 initiative was approved by the Braham Board of Education during its Jan. 23 meeting.
The initiative was first introduced at the Dec. 19 school board meeting. Although it was presented just a month ago, Connie Gelle and John Swanson were fresh to the initiative as new board members.
Flight 707 is designed to increase teacher effectiveness and improve student learning. “ISD 314 is always looking to improve academic instruction,” the district shared on its website.
“The district is fully aware the No. 1 factor influencing student achievement during the school day is the classroom teacher (parents are No. 1 overall).”
Flight 707 will entail an one-hour delay every Monday during the school year. Classes would start at 9 a.m. instead of 8 a.m.
“High school class periods will be adjusted to 44 minutes versus the ‘regular’ 49 minutes, and there will be no opening advisory period as occurs on other week days. Due to schedule modifications, no instructional time will be lost due to the late start,” the school stated on its website.
This will also create more time for teachers and staff to work together.
“The teachers’ day will begin at 7:07 a.m. on Mondays. Teachers and other staff members will be engaged in work devoted to improving academic performance in the district,” the website says.
During the Dec. 19 meeting, Superintendent Ken Gagner told board members that this wouldn’t be easy.
“You can have a program, but I think it’s the fidelity of which you work them. You gotta work hard with this if it’s going to be successful,” Gagner said.
Gagner mentioned some feedback from a survey that went out to parents: 67% were in favor or don’t mind, and 33% were opposed.
When it came time to vote at the Jan. 23 meeting, new school board chair Allison Londgren commented on the matter.
“I think the biggest thing that we need to consider as a board: Does it make sense for the kids? Does it make sense for the education?” she said.
She also noted that one of the biggest challenges would be the care for young children.
“There are going to be some difficult adjustments for family members, I think especially parents that have younger children. I hope as a district we can come together to make creative solutions to try to help those families out,” Londgren said.
As of the Dec. 19 presentation, the school plans to continue the BASK program (Before and After-School Kare) and offer no extra charge due to the change.
“As part of Flight 707, the morning session of BASK would be free for Pre-K-6 grade students starting at 7:30 a.m. Students arriving prior to this time would still pay their regular fee.”
The board approved the initiative 4-3 with David Shockman, Kayla Hagfors, and Swanson voting nay.
Flight 707 will begin in the 2023-24 school year.
New Year adjustments
The 2023-24 school calendar was approved with only one adjustment. Open house will take place on the Tuesday prior to the Labor Day weekend, instead of Wednesday as it has in the past.
The first day of school will still be after Labor Day.
The board approved an Inclement Weather Resolution. In case of inclement weather, the scheduled school board meeting will be held the next day at the same time and location, unless specified by the school board; then a 72-hour minimum notice would be given.
Board positions set
As new school boards member join their first meeting, new roles have been set.
Londgren will take the position as chair with Mike Thompson as vice chair, Hagfors as treasurer, Catherine Kunshier as clerk and Gelle, Swanson and Shockman as directors.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.