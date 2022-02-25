featured Braham Area High School presents ‘Little Women’ Feb 25, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 10 Buy Now Students practice a scene with a couch prop. Photos by Nikki Hallman Buy Now One act involves two characters climbing into an attic. Buy Now The tech crew prepares the set during rehearsal. A group photo of the cast and crew, along with the directors. Buy Now There are exciting scenes the audience will see in this play. Buy Now Mrs. March, played by Alison Murrell, has conversations with her daughters throughout the play. Buy Now Many scenes include group conversations between the women. Buy Now Students continue to rehearse while the set is still being prepared. Buy Now A group shot is captured as some of the cast is eating in one scene. Buy Now Dance scenes are included in the play. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Braham Area High School presents their spring play “Little Women.”Performances will be held on Feb. 25 and Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. and on Feb. 27 at 2 p.m. If you purchase tickets online, they are $5 for students and $6 for adults. You can also buy tickets at the door at a cost of $7 for students and $8 for adults. Find tickets online at www.onthestage.tickets/show/braham-area-high-school/little-women-full-length-37679Cast List:Mrs. Tomlinson: Callie TrousilJosephine March Narrator: Evelyn BombardMr. March: Brett LundMrs. March (Marmee): Alison MurrellMeg: Sophie AndersonJo: Ally FlodingBeth: Ava JohnsonAmy: Delaney JohnsonHannah: Hannah KopelAunt March: Rachel RiesingMr. Laurence: Ed OquistLaurie: Luke MortlandJohn Brooke: Gunther ErbstoesserMrs. Moffet: Rachel RiesingClara: Callie TrousilJenny: Avery JohnsonMary: Chloe LuchtSamuel: Carter LotzKaty: Ariah BeckmanMrs. Kirke: Hannah KopelKitty: Leah OliverMinnie: Ariah BeckmanProfessor Friedrich Bhaer: Micah RobinsonTech Crew: Grace Bergren, Elizabeth Fix, Madeline Floding, Matthew Kopel, Chloe LongDirectors: Tracy Fix, Tammi Johnson, Bryan Johnson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Readers' Choice Voting Free Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. County News Review Headlines Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists E-Editions County News Review Feb 24, 2022 0 Scotsman Rum River Feb 20, 2022 0 Scotsman Pine City Scotsman North Anoka Scotsman Kanabec Scotsman Classified Scotsman Braham - Rush City Scotsman Chisago County News Review Special Sections
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.