Braham Area High School presents their spring play “Little Women.”

Performances will be held on Feb. 25 and Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. and on Feb. 27 at 2 p.m. If you purchase tickets online, they are $5 for students and $6 for adults. You can also buy tickets at the door at a cost of $7 for students and $8 for adults. Find tickets online at www.onthestage.tickets/show/braham-area-high-school/little-women-full-length-37679

Cast List:

Mrs. Tomlinson: Callie Trousil

Josephine March Narrator: Evelyn Bombard

Mr. March: Brett Lund

Mrs. March (Marmee): Alison Murrell

Meg: Sophie Anderson

Jo: Ally Floding

Beth: Ava Johnson

Amy: Delaney Johnson

Hannah: Hannah Kopel

Aunt March: Rachel Riesing

Mr. Laurence: Ed Oquist

Laurie: Luke Mortland

John Brooke: Gunther Erbstoesser

Mrs. Moffet: Rachel Riesing

Clara: Callie Trousil

Jenny: Avery Johnson

Mary: Chloe Lucht

Samuel: Carter Lotz

Katy: Ariah Beckman

Mrs. Kirke: Hannah Kopel

Kitty: Leah Oliver

Minnie: Ariah Beckman

Professor Friedrich Bhaer: Micah Robinson

Tech Crew: Grace Bergren, Elizabeth Fix, Madeline Floding, Matthew Kopel, Chloe Long

Directors: Tracy Fix, Tammi Johnson, Bryan Johnson

Load comments