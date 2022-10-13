A group photo of the students at Long Lake Conservation Center in Palisade, Minnesota. They enjoyed an overnight experience that included learning about Minnesota trees and how to use a compass, building a fire to cook meals and much more.
Submitted photos
5th grade students built their own fire to cook their meals as one of their learning experiences on the trip.
Submitted photos
Brayden Curry taking a closer look at lake bottom organisms.
Students had the opportunity to touch and see what a garter snake looks like. These snakes are not poisonous and not dangerous to humans.
Students sifted through the sand at the edge of the lake during their conservation experience.
In late September, Braham 5th grade students had the opportunity to attend an overnight educational experience at Long Lake Conservation Center in Palisade, Minnesota.
Long Lake’s Nature School is a complete interactive exploration of nature where Braham students participated in classes/activities to learn more about identifying Minnesota trees, compass skills, and using team building skills to complete a cooperation course.
An evening campfire was hosted by Long Lake, where students were able to view the Northern Lights as well as many constellations and satellites.
During their stay, students also went on hikes that took them through bogs, thickets and a walk near the lakeshore. A campfire meal was also prepared by the students with the help of the incredible staff from Long Lake.
We would like to thank the following organizations for their financial support in making this trip possible: Grandy Lions, Braham Moose Lodge, Braham Area Education Foundation, Braham Area Committee for Kids, Braham Elementary Parent Organization, and the Grasston Lions.
We would also like to thank the parent chaperones for their time and support.
