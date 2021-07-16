BP Metals, currently based in Blaine, is contemplating opening a second location Isanti, with future plans possibly including moving its entire operation to Isanti.
During the Isanti City Council meeting July 6, the council approved the site plans for a manufacturing facility for BP Metals to be located at 825 East Dual Blvd. with conditions. The property is located in the “I-1” Industrial Park District, in which light manufacturing is a permitted use.
Community Development Specialist Ryan Saltis explained in his staff memo that BP Metals is proposing to construct a manufacturing building on a 4.86-acre vacant lot in the Industrial Park District. The building will be on the southeast portion of the parcel while allowing for potential future expansion.
Saltis said the building is intended to provide custom sheet metal fabrication services in a warehouse setting. The building is proposed to be approximately 9,600 square feet and comprised of an office space of 692 square feet, two bathrooms and open warehouse space of 8,611 square feet. Twenty-six parking stalls are displayed on the site plans, with three of these stalls designated as handicap accessible.
Saltis explained that Blake Pendzimas, from BP Metals, noted that they are looking to keep the Blaine location for the time being, with the potential to expand the Isanti location in the future and move the operations entirely to Isanti. The applicant explained there would be three shifts of 15 or more employees per shift, and the facility would be open 24 hours per day.
Upcoming Rum River BMX events
The city of Isanti will see an increase in activity as the Rum River BMX Association gears up to host two state events in August.
The council approved a special event permit application for the association to host a Minnesota state qualifying event from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 15 at Isanti Indoor Arena, 101 Isanti Parkway NW. It is estimated between 800 and 1,000 people will be in attendance at the event.
The council also approved a special event permit application for the association to host the Minnesota State Series Finals to be held from 4-9 p.m. on Aug. 27; 1-6 p.m. on Aug. 28; and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 29, at the Isanti Indoor Arena. It is estimated between 1,000 and 1,200 people will be in attendance at the event.
Lastly, the council approved having the city sign a letter of support for the association to host the USA BMX 2022 Land of Lakes National Event at the Isanti Indoor Arena.
