Grant and Michelle Johnson manage Leader, the restaurant located in the famous downtown Cambridge building that also houses an extensive clothing store under the same name.
Tony and Kate Becker already operate Pinewood Wedding Service, and their first baby, Blakely, was born eight months ago. What’s more, the couple is working to open a resort in Nisswa.
“None of us was looking for something to do,” Grant Johnson said.
And yet the two couples are working together to bring a “boutique” hotel called Mercantile to downtown Cambridge.
The project is starting to come together after Cambridge City Council approved three issues at its Monday, June 20, meeting that will open the door to build the hotel on Ashland Street between 1st Avenue West and 2nd Avenue Southwest.
Council approved vacating an alley on the north side of 2nd Avenue SW between Ashland and Main streets, then approved the preliminary and final plats to allow the project to move forward.
Grant said the next steps for the project are to work on permits and site-plan approval over the next two-to-four months, then entertain construction bids with a goal of starting construction by the end of the year.
As for the timeline for the project, Johnson was cautious because of concerns regarding COVID-19, inflation and supply-chain issues, saying only, “We’re going to start it this year, and we’ll open it next year.”
ENJOYING HISTORY
A.W. Johnson and his wife, Aurelia, opened Leader in downtown Cambridge in 1918. The business ran on the slogan, “If Leader doesn’t carry it, you don’t need it.” But in its early days, Leader had almost everything: at different times, the building has included a restaurant, a butcher shop, a clothing store, and much more.
Grant Johnson, great-grandson of the founders and a Cambridge-Isanti High School graduate, admitted he gets goosebumps every time he is reminded of the family’s legacy.
“I’ve been in the restaurant business for 40 years, and I never saw it coming [that I would] come back here and sustain the family business,” he said. “But the restaurant and the store work together.
“And you couldn’t come up with the story of a 103-year-old department store that’s been part of the downtown. The stories that I hear daily from people who used to work here or have history here [are heartwarming], because this is my family.”
Grant and Michelle, opened the eatery in 2018 inside the 27,000-square-foot main building, and it has thrived despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re thankful for all of the local support we’ve received,” Michelle said. “Through COVID and other challenging times, the local support has helped us survive.”
Roughly a year ago, the Johnsons and the Beckers looked at the back building, which is roughly 9,000 square feet and includes a basement and a main floor but has been vacant for roughly 20 years, and saw an opportunity to enhance both their current businesses by adding a hotel.
“I wish the story was that my grandfather had been working on this for over a hundred years,” Grant said. “But we have a vision. No one saw this restaurant, and now we have it today.
“We met with Kate in 2018 when they were building Pinewood, and we met because they’re putting on amazing weddings in a venue that’s just three miles down the road, and we have a wonderful space at the basement of this [building] called The Foundation Room.”
But both couples realized a hotel would help both businesses – and help the downtown as well.
“I believe Cambridge is fighting to reestablish itself,” Grant said. “I think [this project] will take Cambridge farther down that road, and I hope it motivates locals to invest as well.
“It’s not about business; it’s about what this town has to offer. And we want to be a part of that.”
Both couples also see the hotel as a way for area families to reconnect with the past.
“People have those memories,” Tony said. “And what is cool about that is seeing some people enjoying those memories at the same time other people are creating new memories.”
Michelle agreed, adding, “Our goal [for the restaurant and the hotel] is to preserve the history – and restore it, too.”
Grant said the project has received an “overwhelmingly positive response.”
“When we leaked [the idea] to my mentors six or seven months ago, we got a 100% thumbs up,” he said. “I sit on the Downtown Promotional Committee, and additional accommodations have been at the top of the city’s list. When we met with city officials, they were 100% behind it.”
Early in the project’s life, both couples landed on calling the hotel Mercantile.
“We had a list [of names], and we started using [this name] and saying it,” Grant said. “It has the feeling that it comes from days gone by. It feels like Mayberry, and that’s important today – especially today.”
CREATING HISTORY
The hotel project will begin with the vacant 9,000-square-foot building being torn down and the lot regraded before the hotel is built.
Lea Kangas of Inside Outside Architecture, based in Rogers, will draw the plans for the hotel.
“She did the renovation of the restaurant, and she’s going to take this thing to the finish line,” Grant said. “She’s been very instrumental in taking our collective vision and bringing the plans together.”
When the hotel is completed, Grant said local businesses besides his restaurant will benefit.
“We close at 9, and people will go to the [Cambridge] Bar and Grill and to Sidelines,” he said. “We will have people get up in the morning and [eat breakfast] at People’s. Bob [Simon] of People’s said to me, ‘I can’t wait [for the hotel to be built] – thank you.’”
Both couples expect the hotel to bring jobs to the downtown, both during the construction process and after the hotel opens. Grant said a pro forma on the hotel indicates the need for 18 to 22 staff to run it, while other downtown businesses will need more staff to deal with the influx of guests.
Kate said the wedding company brings makeup artists and caterers and florists into town as well.
“Cambridge businesses are losing hundreds of thousands of dollars with the lack of hotel rooms,” Grant said. “We see [guests] eating, shopping, buying groceries and filling up their cars with gas at local stores. That will generate a lot of income for local businesses and the city of Cambridge.”
Both couples said the concerns with the project have lessened over time.
“When we started this project a year ago until now, the concerns we had then are very few now, if any,” Tony said. “There are a lot of people who have just walked into our lives who have experience in a lot of different areas.
“There are uncertainties in construction, but we have educated people in those areas who have alleviated those concerns.”
“We all view the concerns as opportunities,” Kate said. “And we’re people of faith: If any door closes on us, then we know it’s not meant to be. But as Grant said, every door has remained open to us, and we hope that continues to be as the project keeps going.
“We all have a feeling that this project is here for a reason. We’ll keep doing the hard work to make it happen.”
