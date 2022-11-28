Carrie Gibbs, standing on the far left, is a Cambridge High School graduate with two daughters currently in the system, who talked about creating memories for students with the aid of money raised by the Bluejacket Education Foundation.
Cambridge-Isanti students and teachers now have a new backer for their educational goals and dreams.
The Bluejacket Education Foundation held a “first look” reception at The Party Room in downtown Cambridge on Tuesday, Nov. 15. The goal was to introduce the foundation, which is being created to build a sustainable new funding source for C-I students and schools.
Fred Nolan, the principal of Isanti Middle School from 1985-94 who left to become superintendent of the Eden Valley-Watkins and Foley school districts for many years, is the advisory board chairman and spoke at the reception. He talked about the needs this organization would fill.
“We’ve got a wonderful Dollars for Scholars program,” he said. “But there’s really nothing for students in the system from pre-K to grade 12. … This foundation will provide grants that support student learning, achievement, growth and well-being.
“These are things that normally the school district would not be able to fund, but would really make the education of our students that much more engaging and memorable.”
He said the project gained traction when the estate of Lois Tureen, the longtime Cambridge-Isanti teacher who organized girls sports starting the 1970s, presented a large monetary gift to the district to support girls athletics.
Carrie Gibbs, a 1991 Cambridge High School graduate and a member of the board of directors for the foundation, was passionate about the good she believes the foundation would support.
“I want to support school activities that make memories,” she said. “What do you remember about school? I remember summer swim club, playing the drums in the marching band and traveling to Michigan to play in the Traverse City Cherry Festival Parade, and I remember singing in the Hello Dolly musical.
“My memories of school aren’t about math or English; they are from all of the fun activities that we looked forward to.”
The first major gift to the Bluejacket Education Foundation was $15,000 from First Bank & Trust. Now it is searching for others to donate and join First Bank & Trust as founding sponsors.
Shari Wiltrout, a nurse at Woodland campus who has three children in the system, also is on the board. At the reception she talked about ways the community could help the foundation grow.
“We would like you to consider making an initial donation to the fund,” she said. “But there are other considerations for you to think about. This spring we ask you to mark your calendars for a fundraiser at the Circle B Ranch on April 21. …
“And how else can you help us? If you have a teacher friend who says, ‘I really want to do this thing,’ you can tell about the grants we have available to support it. Spread the word. Tell your friends, tell your colleagues, tell your neighbors, and pass our brochure to anyone who is interested. And we will have a website and social media available soon.”
The board for the foundation includes Dean, Gibbs and Wiltrout along with Roger and Jean Anderson, Michelle Kopp and four eras of alumni: Larry Ostrom, Gibbs, Volker and Kirsten Jennissen. Superintendent Nate Rudolph is an ex officio member.
The Bluejacket Education Foundation has partnered with the Initiative Foundation, a nonprofit based in Little Falls that will provide oversight and management of financial contributions, support the advisory board, and ensure compliance with legal and professional standards.
