Here are just three of the items available in the auction connected with the Bluejacket Education Foundation’s Future Fest, which will take place Friday, April 19 at Circle B Weddings & Events in Isanti.
The Bluejacket Education Foundation invites the community to Future Fest on Friday, April 21 at Circle B Weddings and Events in Isanti.
The goal of this fundraiser is to celebrate Bluejackets past and present and help build an even brighter future for the next generations of Cambridge-Isanti students.
Bluejacket Education Foundation (BJEF) is a new community organization created in partnership with the Initiative Foundation. Its mission is to increase educational opportunities for Cambridge-Isanti students through ongoing financial grants. Through the generosity of our community, BJEF is building a permanent endowment fund that will benefit our students and community for generations to come.
“We recently closed our first grant round and had nine applications with a range of really exciting projects and programs,” said advisory board president Fred Nolan. “Unfortunately, we’re not yet able to fund all the requests. Future Fest is one way we are building our permanent endowment, so with each passing year we can fund more and more projects to open up new opportunities for students.”
Future Fest 2023 is BJEF’s first major event, a fun-filled evening with social hour, plated dinner, silent and live auctions and live musical entertainment from local favorites Barb & Eben Gillespie. Attendees are encouraged to “come as you are” or wear their favorite Bluejacket gear.
“Early support from the community has been amazing,” said Future Fest Committee Chair Shari Wiltrout. “We have 38 sponsors for the event, including our two 5-star sponsors, First Bank & Trust and EFS Financial.”
Wiltrout added, “We’ve also got some amazing auction items lined up, donated by local businesses, artists, and students. Anyone can view all items and participate in the online silent auction at bjef.givesmart.com, even if you’re not able to attend the event.”
Additional auction items are welcome, and will be accepted until Wednesday, April 19. Email BJEF at info.bjef@gmail.com to donate.
Circle B Weddings & Events is located at 27498 Railroad Ave Isanti, MN. Social hour begins at 6 p.m., with dinner and program at 7:15 p.m. That will be followed by live musical entertainment.
