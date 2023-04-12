BJEF auction items 0406.jpg

Here are just three of the items available in the auction connected with the Bluejacket Education Foundation’s Future Fest, which will take place Friday, April 19 at Circle B Weddings & Events in Isanti.

The Bluejacket Education Foundation invites the community to Future Fest on Friday, April 21 at Circle B Weddings and Events in Isanti.

The goal of this fundraiser is to celebrate Bluejackets past and present and help build an even brighter future for the next generations of Cambridge-Isanti students.

