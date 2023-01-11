Isanti SWCD Blue Lake 0105.jpg

SOLitude Lake Management operator Justin Broch, on shore, and project manager Joel Barrow monitored progress as the tanks holding aluminum sulfate and sodium aluminate refilled on Sept. 14, 2022, at the Blue Lake public water access in Stanford Township. The alum treatment, an Isanti SWCD Clean Water Fund-backed project, followed earlier phosphorus-reduction efforts — including the bank stabilization and erosion control work at this township site. A second alum treatment is planned for 2024.

 Photo Credit Ann Wessel BWSR

With an alum treatment targeting in-lake phosphorus, the Isanti Soil & Water Conservation District this fall embarked upon the final phase of Clean Water Fund-supported efforts to protect Blue Lake’s water quality.

“Blue Lake was teetering on becoming an imperiled, endangered lake because of too much phosphorus,” said Bill Fredell, vice president of the 147-member Blue Lake Improvement District (LID), which prompted protection efforts and provided matching funds. “This is the most cost-effective way to preserve the lake for the future.”

