The city of Cambridge received some good news regarding the bid for its 2022 street improvement project that will begin in May.
During the Cambridge City Council meeting Monday, April 18, city engineer Todd Blank explained two bids were received for the 2022 street improvement project. The low bidder was Knife River Corporation in the amount of $4,261,953, while the high bidder was MN Paving in the amount of $4,349,708, a difference of $87,755.
Following discussion, the council approved the bid from Knife River Corporation out of Sauk Rapids. The bid from Knife River was $684,447 less than the engineer’s estimate.
“The construction industry is very challenging these days,” Blank said. “There are a lot of material issues, getting underground pipe is a big problem, inflation, all of the above. So we were very happy to see these bids.”
Blank said Knife River has constructed many projects in the area for counties and MnDOT, and they do most of the asphalt paving for city projects. Based on this and information proved by them and their bonding company, Blank said Knife River should have the experience, equipment and ability to successfully complete the street improvement project.
A proposal from SEH to perform construction engineering services for the 2022 street improvement project was also approved by the council in the amount of $495,000. These services include preconstruction coordination, on-site construction observation, construction staking, construction administration, project closeout and record plan preparation.
Blank said the 2022 street improvement project has been planned for and programmed for construction in 2022. Funding sources consist of street improvement bonds, a capital fund transfer, city sanitary/water/storm funds, MnDOT state aid funding and special assessments.
Construction for the street improvement project is to begin in May and will wrap up around October. The street improvement project includes the northern half of the Goldenwood area and along East Rum River Drive South up to 18th Avenue Southwest.
The project consists of improving the streets and underground utilities located on East Rum River Drive from 18th Avenue Southwest to Central Avenue Southwest; Deer Run from East Rum River Drive to cul-de-sac; 24th Avenue Southwest from East Rum River Drive to South Main Street; South Holly Street from 24th Avenue Southwest to Central Avenue Southwest; Oak Circle west of East Rum River Drive; South Maple Street from East Rum River Drive to Central Avenue Southwest; South Laurel Street from East Rum River Drive to Central Avenue Southwest; Joy Circle north of Central Avenue Southwest; and Joy Court north of Joy Circle.
