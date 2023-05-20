Al Reszel pink pedals pix.jpeg
Al Reszel is pictured outside the D&L Express Cafe along Highway 23 in Foreston where he was completing the last leg of his 43-day, 3,500 mile journey from Key West, Fla. to Albany while raising donations and awareness for breast cancer research.

 Jeff Hage

On April 1, Al Reszel climbed upon his bike at the southern-most point of the United States in Key West, Florida, where he embarked on a 3,500-mile journey to Albany, Minnesota.

In the next few days, Al Reszel biked along the mangroves flanked by the Gulf of Mexico on his left and the Atlantic Ocean to his right.

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times and Union-Times of Princeton and Milaca. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

