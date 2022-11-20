While the snow, ice and rain of winter is inevitable, people can take steps to prepare their vehicles and property for the harsh winter months.
A winter storm reality check involves taking stock of how well prepared you are for common winter hazards such as frozen pipes, space heater fires, car crashes or other emergencies, ice dams forming, or falling tree limbs due to excessive snow or ice.
According to the U.S. DOT’s Federal Highway Administration, more than 70 percent of nation’s roads are in regions that average more than five inches of snow a year, and nearly a quarter of weather-related vehicle crashes occur on snowy, slushy, or icy pavement each year.
Severe weather events last winter caused more than $1 billion in insured losses. Old Man Winter was full of surprises bringing tornado outbreaks in the southeast, thundersnow in New England and good old-fashioned, Nor’easters across the mid-Atlantic and northeastern U.S.
Here are some winter driving tips:
1. Hazardous road conditions make it even more important to take safety precautions and drive defensively. Slow down and keep extra distance between your car and other vehicles.
2. Winterize your car. Check your antifreeze, battery, tires and windshield wiper fluid, and make sure your headlights, taillights and emergency flashers are working.
3. Prepare an emergency travel kit. Make sure it includes items such as blankets, jumper cables, a shovel, a flashlight, salt, flares, and other emergency supplies. A toolkit, bottled water, and snack food are also useful items to include.
4. Keep at least half of a tank of gas in your car at all times.
Here are 10 important steps if you have been involved in an auto accident:
1. Stay calm, and do not leave the accident scene. Call the police, even if the accident is minor.
2. Check for injuries. Safety is more important than any property damage. If in doubt, call an ambulance.
3. If the accident is minor and there are no injuries, move cars to a safe place out of traffic.
4. Turn on hazard lights for safety. If possible, use cones, warning triangles, or flares.
5. Notify your insurer or insurance agent about the accident immediately. They will begin working on your case and will also be a resource for answering any questions you might have about the claims process.
6. Don’t sign any documents unless it is for the police or for your insurance agent.
7. Make immediate and detailed notes about the accident. Those notes should include direction of travel, street names, and condition of the road. Also include a comment on the damage to all vehicles or other property involved. If it is safe to do so, take pictures of the scene if you have a camera handy or make a brief diagram. Get witness information if possible.
8. Get the name of the other driver and their insurance information. If the name on the auto registration and/or insurance policy is different from the name of the driver, establish the relationship and note this information.
9. Be polite and factual. Be careful of assuming fault or blaming fault on another driver. These statements will become important when it is time to settle claims. Everyone is usually shaken up immediately after an accident, and it is wise to state only the facts. Limit your discussion of the accident to the insurance agent and the police. Even if the facts are embarrassing or detrimental to you, be truthful.
10. Remember that while getting the facts is very important, investigating the accident should be left to the police officers and the insurance companies.
