Winter’s cold and snow are starting to dominate the weather forecasts for this area, which makes this the ideal time to take precautions that will help ensure you’re ready.

According to NOAA’s U.S. Winter Outlook, parts of the Western U.S. and southern Great Plains will be the hardest hit this winter. NOAA is projecting that there will be warmer-than-average temperatures in the Southeastern U.S. and along the Atlantic coast. Meanwhile there could be below-normal temperatures from the Pacific Northwest eastward to the western Great Lakes and the Alaska Panhandle.

