Winter’s cold and snow are starting to dominate the weather forecasts for this area, which makes this the ideal time to take precautions that will help ensure you’re ready.
According to NOAA’s U.S. Winter Outlook, parts of the Western U.S. and southern Great Plains will be the hardest hit this winter. NOAA is projecting that there will be warmer-than-average temperatures in the Southeastern U.S. and along the Atlantic coast. Meanwhile there could be below-normal temperatures from the Pacific Northwest eastward to the western Great Lakes and the Alaska Panhandle.
Wetter-than-average conditions are most likely in western Alaska, the Pacific Northwest, northern Rockies, Great Lakes and Ohio Valley. The greatest chances for drier-than-average conditions are forecast in portions of California, the Southwest, the southern Rockies, southern Plains, Gulf Coast and much of the Southeast. The remainder of the U.S. falls into the category of equal chances for below-, near-, or above-average seasonal total precipitation.
No matter what the forecast trends are, wet, wintery roads could dominate the landscape and contribute to more car crashes this season. This comes as the U.S. continues to experience a high level of auto accidents and fatalities.
During the first half of 2022, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) projected that there were an estimated 20,175 people who died in motor vehicle traffic crashes. This represents the highest number of fatalities during the first half of the year since 2006.
Winter storms can cause significant damage not only for drivers but also for homeowners. Extreme weather, burst pipes, tree limbs falling, roof or deck collapses can add up to record numbers of insurance claims. Winter Storm Uri, an unprecedented ice storm that devastated communities across Texas in 2021, is an example.
Private U.S. insurers’ net losses and loss adjustment expenses from catastrophes in first-quarter 2021 jumped to $16.3 billion for first-quarter 2021 from $6.0 billion a year earlier. However, insurers are ready to work with consumers to minimize the inconveniences and help make the claims process go as smoothly as possible if consumers face damage.
While insurers are prepared to work with consumers to minimize their inconveniences and help make the claims process go as smoothly as possible if you have a claim, homeowners should not underestimate the amount of damage that snow and ice can cause. We recommend that at least once a year, homeowners should talk with their insurance agent or company to review their policy.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.