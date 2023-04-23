ORIGINAL STORY (POSTED SATURDAY, APRIL 22): An ATV accident in Lent Township on Saturday, April 22 left the rider in critical condition.
According to a report from the Chisago County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 12:20 p.m. Chisago County Dispatch received a call of an ATV Roll-Over crash with injuries.
The incident occurred on Kale Ave off Ivywood Trail in Lent Township.
Upon Chisago County Sheriff’s Deputy’s arrival, they found the 13-year-old male driver near the ATV. His condition deteriorated quickly, and Air Care was requested.
He was treated on-scene by medics to stabilize him, and he was flown to Regions Hospital located in St. Paul in critical condition.
The driver of the ATV was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. He was the lone occupant of the ATV.
This crash is under investigation by the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office.
Assisting agencies include Lakes Regions EMS, Stacy/Lent Fire Department, and Life Link Air Care.
UPDATE (POSTED SUNDAY, APRIL 23): The Chisago County sheriff's office announced that the 13-year-old driver of the ATV Crash from Saturday, April 22 has passed away from the injuries sustained in the crash.
He is identified as Mason Lee Demenge of Chisago City.
The crash was not witnessed and is still under investigation by the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office.
