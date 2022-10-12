A single-car crash in Athens Township on Tuesday, Oct. 11 resulted in the death of an unidentified 21-year-old male.
At approximately 10:40 p.m., deputies from the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a car crash the area of 249th Avenue and Verdin Street Northwest that resulted in the vehicle rolling over.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived and located a single male occupant trapped inside the vehicle on the south side of 249th Avenue near Verdin Street Northwest in Athens Township.
Deputies, fire rescue, and paramedics immediately worked to provide lifesaving aid to the driver. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
An investigation has been initiated to determine what led up to the crash. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a preliminary investigation indicates the vehicle was travelling eastbound on 249th Avenue when it left the roadway.
Initial review indicates speed and weather may be contributing factors.
The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the scene and will be assisting the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office in this investigation. The State Patrol collected data and will be reconstructing this crash.
The name of the decedent will be released by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s office along with the nature and cause of death.
