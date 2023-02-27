Rylee Ramberg has always been a person with diverse interests.
So it is no surprise that the North Branch senior plans a unique route to a college degree: She plans to major in exercise science and minor in art.
“I think learning about both of them will be interesting,” Ramberg said. “I don’t know what career I want to go into, but I know those are the things that I enjoy.
“This way I can have a hobby in art and a job in exercise science, or maybe a job in art and help with exercise science. I’ll always have a backup plan, I guess.”
Ramberg’s talents in two very different areas, along with a 3.98 cumulative GPA, made her a natural to earn North Branch’s Triple-A Award, which is presented by the Minnesota State High School League to honor excellence in athletics, academics and fine arts activities.
Ramberg was a four-year member of the varsity volleyball team at North Branch, which led to her interest in sports medicine.
“I’ve always had knee problems while playing volleyball growing up, and my trainer has been super-helpful,” she said. “She gave me a lot of tools to be able to help. And being in the training room, I got to see the connections she made with students, and that was so cool, I wanted to be a part of that.
“And the way our bodies work, movement-wise, has been interesting to me.”
Volleyball has been a part of Ramberg’s life since she attended her first camps when she was 8 or 9 years old.
“I started playing for an actual team when I was 11 or 12,” she said. “I played on traveling teams for the last six years, and I played on the varsity since I was a freshman.
“Volleyball season starts in August, and that goes until November. Then we try out for traveling teams at the end of November, and those run until April.”
Ramberg was a middle hitter for most of her career, although the presence of Paige Peaslee – who now plays basketball at Winona State – pushed Ramberg to outside hitter as a junior.
“When I play in the middle, I feel I have more [hitting] options,” Ramberg said. “That’s fun to do. And I like passing, which is not usual for a middle. I think I liked it because I didn’t get to do it much.”
Art entered Ramberg’s life when she was middle school.
“There are drawings in our house that my dad has created, and I started for fun through community ed when I was 12 or so – and I really liked it,” Ramberg said. “I would look at a picture, and then I would draw it, and I enjoyed doing that.
“For me, the art aspect I hope turns into graphic design or something like that.”
Ramberg is focused on drawing, although she has dabbled in other media.
“I took a class in ceramics, and that was interesting,” Ramberg said. “Drawing is probably my favorite. I’ve tried taking pictures, and I paint sometimes. I have a charcoal set that I haven’t used yet, and I’m looking forward to that.”
But eventually, Ramberg said she seems to return to drawing.
“I like being able to create something new,” she said. “Even when I look at a picture someone else drew, mine will be different from what they did. In art classes in the past, my brain made it look one way, and a classmate would make it look completely different. And I found that interesting.”
Ramberg plans to pursue her unusual major and minor at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, but she does not plan to play varsity volleyball. She is still dealing, at least a little bit, with that change in her life.
“It was really hard at first. I was kind of in shock when I thought about not playing volleyball any more,” Ramberg said. “But once I realized I wouldn’t, I started coaching. I’m coaching 13- and 14-year-olds through the traveling league I played for.
“Coaching helps for sure, because I’m still involved – but in a different way. I think it would be fun to coach. It’s fun to see a different perspective.”
While volleyball and art seem to be very different pursuits, Ramberg said she is glad to have both in her life.
“I am a social person, so I like being with people,” she said. “But I also like to have time alone so I can reset and be by myself. Being on the team gives me the social aspect that I need, and then I can go home and be by myself with my art.”
Ramberg wanted to thank a number of people for helping her, starting with her parents, Paul and Deanna.
“My parents took me to practices and everywhere, and I thank them for that,” Rylee said. “I also thank my teammates for helping me learn so much about the sport, and my coaches have pushed me to be the best I can be.
“I thank my teachers, because academics are a big part of who I am, and they answer all my questions – even when I ask too many.”
And while she may not play college volleyball, she knows the sport combines with art to give her life better balance.
“Each is a different way to escape, to maybe get ‘out of your head’ a little bit,” Ramberg said. “Volleyball is a physical way of escaping schoolwork, while drawing is a mental way to escape.
“I have two different ways to reset and refresh.”
