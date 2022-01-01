This past year was a wonderful year for area sports teams.
True, dealing with COVID-19 concerns was less than wonderful. But area teams did more than overcome those issues; A number of them positioned themselves amongst the best teams in the state in a number of different areas.
The year actually began with a “delayed” start as the Minnesota State High School League prohibited winter sports teams from starting practices until Jan. 4 while not allowing games to begin until Jan. 14.
Winter sports teams were not permitted to play a full schedule – and what’s more, teams were required to wear masks during practices and games.
But none of those restrictions kept a number of area athletes from rising to the top, a trend that continued over the course of the entire year.
Here is a look at some of the top sports performances from the past year, presented in chronological order.
GYMNASTS TUMBLE TO THE TOP
Dakota Esget of North Branch placed fourth on the uneven parallel bars in the Class A state gymnastics meet hosted by Champlin Park High School on March 26.
Esget, an eighth grader at the time, posted a 9.2750 score on the bars on the way to a 17th-place effort in the all-around competition, where she finished with a 35.525 mark.
Her teammate, senior Paige Bauer, tied for 10th in the vault (9.425).
In the Class 2A meet, Cambridge-Isanti’s Laci Leverty, then a junior, placed 17th in the uneven bars and 19th in the vault, while then-sophomore Laci Lorinser took 19th on the bars and another sophomore, Alison Barber, placed 34th on the balance beam (8.55).
EDBLAD ADVANCES TO STATE
Cambridge-Isanti’s Leo Edblad capped a fine freshman wrestling season by advancing to the Class 3A state wrestling tournament, which was hosted by St. Michael-Albertville on March 25-26.
While Edblad lost both of his 106-pound matches at the state tournament, that did nothing to diminish a season in which he posted a 34-3 record.
TWO C-I BOWLERS
SHINE AT STATE
The Cambridge-Isanti adapted bowling team had a blue-ribbon day at the MSHSL state tournament, which was held virtually on May 13.
On the lanes, then-junior Bryce Tinnel won the boys singles title in the cognitive impaired division with a pinfall total of 464.
Off the lanes, senior Hunter Carpenter received the Russ Bakko Most Outstanding Bowler Award from the Minnesota Adapted Athletics Association. The award is presented annually to a senior adapted bowler who has competed at a high level, shown good sportsmanship, and shown positive leadership.
BRAHAM GIRLS GOLF
EARNS STATE BID
The Braham girls golf team blitzed the field at the Class A Section 7 tournament at Virginia Golf Course on May 26-27, winning the event by a whopping 42 strokes. The Bombers took seventh in the state tournament, with senior Tessa Burmaster leading the way by placing 29th.
Individually, senior Jasmyn Sibell of Cambridge-Isanti tied for 20th place in the Class 3A state tournament, while two juniors, Maggie Roth of Rush City and North Branch’s Hailey Bistodeau, placed 27th and 52nd, respectively, in the Class 2A tournament.
NORTH BRANCH SOFTBALL CRUISES TO STATE
The North Branch softball team was undefeated in rolling to the Class 3A Section 7 title. The Vikings came from behind to knock off Chisago Lakes 5-4 in the championship game on June 10 at Forest Lake to earn the school’s second state tournament berth.
While the Vikings lost to Mankato West, the top-ranked team in the state, by a 10-0 margin, coach Kathy Crudo said the loss did not reflect her team’s season.
“I felt as if we grew every single game this season,” she said. “Our girls should be proud of themselves, because they made the community proud, and they gave the younger generation something to shoot for.”
BRAHAM BASEBALL REACHES FIRST-EVER SECTION FINAL
The Braham baseball squad was the No. 2 seed in the East portion of the Class A Section 5 bracket, and the Bombers opened section play with victories over East Central, Onamia and Ogilvie.
After a loss to Sebeka in the winners bracket final on June 7, Braham then fought through the losers bracket by whipping Hinckley-Finlayson 13-3 in six innings to force a rematch with the Trojans.
In that section final game, neither team scored until the Bombers gave up a grand slam in the fifth inning and eventually lost 5-0 in the program’s first-ever appearance in the section finals.
“I think we have a lot of great kids here who love the game, understand the game, and are willing to put the work in to be successful,” Braham coach Aitor Leniz said. “That’s why I was excited that this was the first team to make it to the section championship.”
AREA TRACK ATHLETES
LAP FIELD
This area featured a number of strong track athletes who posted fine efforts during the spring.
The most impressive was that of Cambridge-Isanti senior Jacob Ziebarth, who flew to a state title in the high jump at the Class 2A State Championships held at St. Michael-Albertville on June 19. Ziebarth cleared 6-7 to beat his nearest competitor by 2 full inches.
Fellow C-I senior Ethan Hintermeister nearly joined Ziebarth at the top of the podium as he placed second in the pole vault, trailing only Wayzata’s Jack Helmich. Those were just two of the highlights this season for the Bluejacket boys, who also won the Mississippi 8 team title.
Meanwhile the Cambridge-Isanti girls posted a third-place finish in the state meet by the 4x200 relay of seniors Larissa Block and Kaylee Clement, then-sophomore Anika Larson and then-junior Aiyana Knight with a 1:43.98 clocking. It was just one of the season highlights for the Bluejacket girls, who also earned a Class 3A True Team state meet berth.
Top performances for North Branch at the state meet came from senior Harrison Toussaint, who placed eighth in the 110 high hurdles with a time of 15.23, while fellow senior Paige Bauer earned third place in the pole vault by clearing 11-6.
Rush City sophomore Nolan Anderson placed fifth in the 110 high hurdles in the Class A meet on June 18, while the Tigers won the Great River Conference boys team title.
And Braham’s Hannah Cornelius capped a stellar high school running career by qualifying for the state meet in three different events. She finished sixth in the 100 and 400, then took ninth in the 200 as the only female to attempt that difficult triple.
McCALLUM EARNS
OLYMPIC MEDAL
Isanti native Grace McCallum overcame some difficult odds to earn an Olympic medal.
After the Olympics were delayed by a year, McCallum was forced to overcome a “boxer’s fracture” of her pinkie that she suffered in January and which negatively hampered her prep for the midsummer Olympic Trials.
But she overcome those obstacles to finish fourth at the Trials, then was selected for the Olympic team.
At the Toyko Olympics, the U.S. was an overwhelming favorite for the team gold medal – until standout Simone Biles withdrew from the competition after the vault. That’s when McCallum and teammates Sunisa Lee and Jordan Chiles put together an impressive effort to earn silver in the team competition on July 27.
REDBIRDS RETURN TO STATE
The Isanti Redbirds dominated the Class C Region 1 tournament, winning four games by a combined score of 48-1 to earn another berth in the state tournament.
Isanti earned its third consecutive berth in the Class C state tournament with that title.
The championship also gave the Redbirds a first-round bye in the tourney, but the team suffered a 6-5 loss to Sobieski – the eventual state champion – in a second-round contest played at Chaska on Aug. 29.
C-I GIRLS TENNIS HOLDS SERVE
The Cambridge-Isanti girls tennis team was one of the strongest teams in the area.
As a unit, the Bluejackets won the Mississippi 8 Conference title and advanced to the semifinals of the Class 2A Section 7 team tournament.
Individually the Bluejackets had several players come within an eyelash of pushing for a berth in the Class 2A individual tournament in matches played Oct. 12. Senior Chloe Hajek won two matches in singles, then dropped a match to Malia McKinnon of Forest Lake, who advanced to the state tournament in singles.
And the doubles team of seniors Maddie Lawrence and Maddie Troolin won two matches before they, too, were defeated just one round away from playing for a berth in the state tournament.
NORTH BRANCH GIRLS
SOCCER GETS ITS KICKS
The North Branch girls soccer team also nearly advanced to the state tournament, reaching the Class 2A Section 7 championship match.
The Vikings, the No. 3 seed in the section, beat Hibbing 5-1 before knocking off Grand Rapids, the second seed, by a 1-0 margin to advance to the championship match.
North Branch then suffered a 3-0 loss to top-seeded Cloquet, which was ranked No. 9 in the state, on Oct. 19 at Duluth Denfeld. The Vikings finished the season with a 13-5-1 record.
ALMOST A FOOTBALL
STATE-MENT
Two area high school football teams came very close to advancing to the state tournament.
North Branch reached the Class 4A Section 7 championship game before losing its first game of the season.
The Vikings had beaten Grand Rapids during the regular season, but they lost to the Thunderhawks by a 14-12 score at Public Schools Stadium in Duluth on Nov. 5.
That was the only negative in a season that saw North Branch rise to a fifth-place ranking in the final Class 4A state poll, posting a 9-1 record and winning the Northeast Red Division with a 6-0 record.
Meanwhile Rush City got off to a fast start before fading in a 26-8 loss to St. Agnes in a Class 2A Section 4 semifinal contest played at Concordia University in St. Paul on Oct. 30. The Tigers finished with a strong 8-2 record and placed second in the Northeast Blue Division with a 5-1 mark.
