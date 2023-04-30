Isanti City Council took steps toward the creation of a multi-family housing facility at its Tuesday, April 18, meeting.
The prospective development is called Park Brook Apartments and is a 157-unit apartment building that will be located between Seventh and Eighth avenues NE on the west and east boundaries, and Cajima Street NE and Golden Way Street NE on the north and south.
The project is being spearheaded by Kuepers Inc., which is based in Brainerd. The 157 apartments will be split into one 49-unit building and three 36-unit buildings. The site plan also shows amenities such as two dog-play areas, a swimming pool, and two playgrounds.
One amendment to the zoning for the site involves parking stall requirements. The city’s zoning ordinance requires 2.25 spaces per unit; the application shows one enclosed space for each unit as well as 84 garage stalls, for which residents would pay an additional fee.
Council approved the Planned Unit Development application for the building as well as amending the zoning on the site from B-2, General Business District, to R-4, Multiple Family Residential.
“In construction right now, multiple-family homes are the only things being built,” council member Steve Lundeen said following the vote. “Very, very few single-family homes are being built. …
“It’s pretty rare to see that happening right now. I’m told there are a lot of foreclosures right now, and people need a place to live. The sooner this thing gets built, the better the chance people [who might lose their homes] stay in the community.”
Wolf River Electric agreement
Justin Nielsen of Wolf River Electric brought to council the company’s plan to expand by purchasing two blocks within the city’s Centennial Complex.
“We had a large cash injection,” Nielsen said, noting that the plan was to create at least two storage buildings on the sites while holding enough room to build a third if necessary.
Council unanimously approved the agreement to sell both lots.
Bluebird Park bathrooms
As part of the splash pad project in Bluebird Park, council worked out some of the details for a permanent bathroom building there.
Jordan Clementson, the city’s Parks, Recreation and Events coordinator, presented three options for the bathroom. The first is to have a structure built by Minnesota/Wisconsin Playgrounds, the Minneapolis-based company that built the amphitheater at Bluebird Park. That option would not include plumbing, per the request of Lundeen, who is a plumber by trade.
The second and third options were pre-fabricated concrete buildings created by two different companies, both of which included plumbing fixtures.
“We found that pre-fab kits [to build the bathroom] were more expensive than the other option, which is to build a wooden structure,” Clementson said. “We talked about a concrete structure, but they will cost more.”
The first option was bid at $173,309; the second option was bid at $210,588, while the third would cost $234,450.
Council quickly focused on the first option, then discussed purchasing only the kit at a cost of $85,325 – a bid that would include a metal roof that would match the amphitheater.
Council then unanimously approved purchasing the kit only and putting out a request for bids to build the structure.
City Hall roof replacement
Hail damaged the roof of Isanti City Hall, which will be replaced through a payment from the League of Minnesota Cities Insurance Trust.
City Finance Director Mike Betker presented the bid of $295,010 by CMR Construction and Roofing in Mendota Heights to replace the roof. But he also presented three options that would either put heat trace – an electrical system that would keep the gutters from freezing – on the gutters, a new downspout and gutter system, or both.
“Alternates one, two and three are not a necessity – they are at the council’s discretion,” Betker said. “The biggest problem with the roof is at the entries. … According to [City Administrator] Josi [Wood], the staff spends time chipping away ice from the concrete and doors. …
“The base bid would be approved by insurance, but if we accept the alternates, they are on our dime.”
Council member Luke Merrill asked if waiting to see if there was a need for the alternatives was an option; Betker cautioned that the variables involved made that “a coin flip.”
Council unanimously approved only the work that would be paid for by the League of Minnesota Cities Insurance Trust.
