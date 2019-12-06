Rush City Activities Director Lee Rood provided an update on the budget for the Rush City Aquatic Center during the Rush City Council meeting Nov. 25.
Councilor Tom Schneider asked Rood if the aquatic center was busy this summer.
“It turned out to be a decent summer as far as the number of people who came. We were slated to be open 78 days, with 29 days in June, 31 days in July and 18 days in August,” Rood said. “We were closed five days in June, three days in July (because of weather), but we were open every day in August.”
According to Rood, approximately 17,000 people came to the pool this summer, which is higher than average compared to previous years. Swimming lesson participation was higher with revenue at $19,505; the budget for swimming lessons was $18,000.
“We’re in our second year from four sessions of swimming lessons down to three, which trimmed some of our expenses and filled up our classes a little better,” Rood said.
Monetary donations given after the season from Bob and Renee Frandsen and the Rush City Lions are earmarked for equipment for the aquatic center, according to Rood.
“We are looking to get a couple more picnic tables for outside the fence. The ones we had outlasted their use and we got rid of those,” Rood said. “This way, people can have a picnic at the pool.”
Rood said concessions were good this year, with revenue budgeted at $22,000 and actually making $24,822.
“The staff that we have there does such a nice job,” Rood said. “People come up to me and tell me how much they like the pool and how good the staff is.”
Rood reported the pool had more groups come this season.
“We don’t advertise for that. That’s just word of mouth,” Rood said. “The groups that have been coming are the Forest Lake and Chisago Lakes Kids Clubs. We’ve had some other groups from Cambridge that have come here for years. Obviously, the word is spreading.”
The budget for repairs for the season was $4,000. The actual money spent was $757.
“I want to give a hats off to Brian, our maintenance custodian over here,” Rood said. “That man can fix just about anything.”
Preparing for next season for the aquatic center, Rood said the pool needs to be painted, so the budget will be higher for repairs.
“It’s typically a $5,000 to $6,000 project to paint the entire pool,” Rood said.
Councilor Michael Louzek asked how often the pool needs to be painted, and Rood said they hope to get five or six years before the pool needs to be repainted.
“The pool has gone six years and does need to be repainted for next season,” Rood said.
Mayor Dan Dahlberg announced upcoming events in Rush City, including:
• Rush City Historical Society Christmas Tea: Sunday, Dec. 8, at 1 p.m. at the Rush City Community Center.
• Rush City Chamber of Commerce Santa Day: Saturday, Dec. 14, at Rush City Park, Rush City Library, Chucker’s Bowl & Lounge and Bulrush Golf Club.
• Rush City Lions and Fire Department Polar Lunge: Saturday, Feb. 8, from 10 a.m. to noon, at Flickabirds Resort on East Rush Lake.
