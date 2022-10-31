Kaila Conradi did not expect her infertility journey to end with a booming business and a beautiful child.
After getting married in 2019, Conradi and her husband, Kyle, moved to Isanti and made plans to grow their family.
However, it wasn’t going to be that easy.
“Upon going in [to the doctor], I found out I had some issues going on that were causing secondary infertility,” Conradi said. Secondary infertility is the inability to conceive after already giving birth; Conradi already had a daughter, Harper, now 5 years old, whom she didn’t have any problems conceiving.
“I felt kind of blindsided, because I had this perfect daughter who came extremely easy,” she said.
Conradi and her husband wanted their children to grow up with siblings and they enjoyed having big families themselves.
“I’m not going to let infertility win. I’m not going to let that be the end of the story,” Conradi said.
The fertility journey begins
The next step was to begin treatments that would help their chances of getting pregnant.
“I began doing fertility treatments, seven IUIs total. All failed before even beginning IVF,” Conradi said. Intrauterine insemination (IUI) is a type of artificial insemination that is less expensive than IVF, which stands for in vitro fertilization.
“At that point, after doing the IUIs, we had ran through all of our savings. The IUI’s were like $3,000 to $4,000 per IUI — out of pocket,” Conradi said.
Any kind of fertility treatment was not covered by insurance, so the cost began to add up.
“It’s like getting a breast lift — you’re not going to die without it, and that’s how insurance has viewed infertility. Which is really sad; so if you don’t have money, you’re pretty much out of the game,” Conradi said.
Despite the failed IUIs, they wanted to keep going and have their happy ending.
“After all those seven things failed, they said, ‘Well, the only option left is to do IVF, but it’s going to cost you $30,000,’” Conradi said.
In vitro fertilization is a medical procedure where an egg is fertilized by sperm in a test tube.
Conradi was working as a special ed para at the time the treatments began, and that job did not support the cost.
That’s when she came up with an idea to make some extra money.
The Lulu Lavender journey begins
“I started selling shirts just on the side. I was bleaching shirts, and screen printing shirts, just to get a little bit of money to help with the bills that were coming in,” she said.
Her side hustle was gaining traction, and she was able to profit enough to support her IVF treatment.
“I decided to save up all that money and do IVF,” Conradi said.
Her first round of IVF began in July 2020, and because her business had started during the height of COVID-19, it became more successful at the same time. Many people couldn’t shop in stores for clothing, so Conradi was able to benefit from that.
“We were really determined at that point because we had come so far, and I was like, ‘I’m going to make shirts and I’m going to sell them on Facebook Live and see if anyone wants them,’” Conradi said.
Not only did her followers want them, but she had more people interested than expected.
“I did my first Facebook Live sale and there was over 100 people on the sale, watching me, which was crazy because I didn’t even know 100 people cared to watch it,” Conradi said.
They sold over 250 shirts after her first live sale.
“I stayed up until 4 o’clock in the morning making shirts because I was like, ‘Oh, my God’ — I had no idea that was going to be the response,” she said.
She began going live on Facebook every Thursday after that, and her business kept growing. Her friend Kayla Zwirner joined her, as it was becoming so big.
At this point, Conradi was able to quit her job and work full-time with her booming business, Lulu Lavender.
“I was making more money selling shirts in one night than I was working two weeks at the school,” she said.
Now she was able to focus on her fertility treatments and support the cost.
Conradi said there was a good chance of the IVF working, but unfortunately, it didn’t.
“It was a fail. That was like super heartbreaking because I had saved up all that money and worked all that time to do this,” she said.
The fertility journey succeeds
Not only did Conradi work hard to pay for the treatments, but her body suffered a lot of stress as well.
“You don’t feel like yourself because it’s a lot on your body,” she said.
Quitting her full-time job almost seemed necessary due to the commitment the treatment required.
“Going through IVF is literally like a full-time job. You are at doctors appointments every couple of days,” she said.
Conradi had to have nine injections a day and take up to 15 pills a day as part of her treatment.
“We thought for sure ‘Oh, we’re going to get a baby out of this’ every time. We were super optimistic in the beginning, but we literally blew through all of our money and still don’t have a baby, so I was like, ‘Now what? Literally, now what do we do?’” she said.
Conradi planned to take a six-month break for her body and for the cost. Luckily, her business paid for the entire first round of IVF, but now they were stuck possibly paying for another round.
She ended up taking only a two-month break, saving money and staying determined to get their baby.
“End of September 2020, we did another embryo IVF transfer and then the first week of October we found out it was successful,” Conradi said.
It had been two and a half years of failed treatments. By the end of 2020, her business was growing and so was her baby.
Krew Conradi was born in May 2021.
“It was just mind blowing,” Conradi said. “He’s hilarious. He’s spunky, like just the spunkiest little kid ever.”
Conradi was very open with her customers online during her IVF journey, by simply sharing what she was going through.
“All of this money is going towards my treatments, and I feel like that helped a little bit because people were like invested — invested in seeing us have a baby, which was super cool. I honestly felt like I had this whole community behind me being like, ‘We’re going to help you,’” Conradi said.
She even had a motto for her business that seems to follow her to this day.
“We’re not just a store, we’re a family,” she said. “I always tell people, all my shoppers, if you need anything, you can come to us, even if it’s not boutique related. If it’s mental health or infertility, anything.”
Many people have reached out regarding her journey and their own, asking for advice.
“The connections that I have made with people are awesome,” Conradi said.
Now in person
The boutique had been online for two years, but it was growing so quickly that her basement was taken over by her products.
Her happy ending didn’t stop with Krew, it continued with Lulu Lavender becoming a storefront.
“I just started kind of looking around for a place and this opportunity came up and the location was perfect,” Conradi said.
In September 2022, she hosted her grand opening of Lulu Lavender at 291 Fifth Ave. NE, Suite 202 in Isanti.
“It was just a hobby that could help us pay for something that was so expensive. Still to this day, I’m like, ‘Oh, my gosh,’” Conradi said. “I honestly didn’t think this tiny little ‘shirt making to pay for IVF’ would turn into my full-blown day job. This is what I do now.”
Conradi and her friend Zwirner now work full-time at the boutique and still go live on Facebook every week offering those that live out of state the opportunity to shop.
There are so many orders being sent throughout the U.S. that she has a map to fill in all the states she has shipped to. So far, 46 are colored in.
“People would say ‘I know a friend in Oregon, I’m going to get them to buy something so we can watch you color in the map,’” Conradi said.
After having a long journey through IVF and having a healthy baby, the Conradis plan to grow the family even more, but not the same way.
“The IVF chapter has closed. We’re ready to put a stamp on that chapter of our life, but we would like to expand our family in other means, whether that be fostering or adoption or surrogacy,” Conradi said.
Krew is now 16 months old and thriving. And so is Lulu Lavender.
