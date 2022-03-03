With the relocation of labor and delivery services from Cambridge Medical Center to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids beginning May 11, due to a state statute implemented in June 2021, a public hearing must be held prior to relocation of services.
The Minnesota Department of Health’s Health Regulation Division and Cambridge Medical Center, part of Allina Health, held an online public hearing on Feb. 22.
Participating in the public forum included Maria King, interim MDH health regulations director; Kelly Spratt, president of Cambridge Medical Center; Dr. Lisa Saul, president, Mother Baby Clinical Service Line at Allina Health; and Dr. Brian Palmer, vice president, Mental Health and Addiction Clinical Service Line at Allina Health.
In January, Allina Health announced its plans to replace Cambridge Medical Center with a new, state-of-the-art hospital and clinic facilities. The new medical center will feature inpatient beds, an emergency department, operating rooms and expanded outpatient services to respond to patients’ needs, including significant investments in new outpatient mental health and addiction services. The new facilities, which will include the Allina Health Cambridge Clinic, are anticipated to open in early 2025; however, Spratt said the location of the new facility will be announced at a later date.
As part of the future plans for Cambridge Medical Center, the decision has been made to shift inpatient obstetrical services to The Mother Baby Center at Mercy Hospital effective May 11. However, OB/GYNs and pediatricians at Cambridge Medical Center and Allina Health Cambridge and Isanti Clinics will continue to provide prenatal and postnatal care and gynecology surgery services for patients locally. It was also noted the new medical center will not have inpatient mental health beds, but plans are being made to increase outpatient mental health services.
King explained MDH’s role in the process is to make sure the public meeting is held and the public’s questions are answered, but to not change, delay or prevent the proposed changes for closure or relocation of services.
“This meeting provides an opportunity for us, as your state health department, to offer a forum for transparency, listening and understanding the differing opinions and perspectives surrounding such important decisions such as this one that will effect your health care services in your community,” King said.
Spratt said Allina Health remains committed to the Cambridge community.
“We have strong roots and a strong history here in Cambridge and we are committed to continuing that investment in the community by providing high quality to this region for many, many, decades to come,” Spratt said.
Spratt explained the current Cambridge Medical Center was originally built in the 1950s with expansions in the 1960s, ‘70s and ‘90s. A recent assessment of the facility revealed areas of significant need for upgrades and improvements.
“We’ve come to the conclusion that it would just be cost effective for us to build a brand new facility to create this state-of-the-art environment; to be able to both provide care to the community and to receive care at the same time,” Spratt said.
Labor and delivery services
Saul, who has been with Allina Health for 17 years, said Allina has partnered with the providers in the Cambridge community for safe transport and safe care when needed for higher risk patients.
“We are focused on keeping care as local as we possibly can,” Saul said. “But over the years we’ve seen a shift in maternity care and in market dynamics that have impacted the way that we need to think about providing the safest care possible to our pregnant patients.”
Saul said most Allina Health hospitals are seeing a decline in birth.
“For starters, women are delaying their pregnancies until later in life, which tends to make those pregnancies somewhat higher risk,” Saul said. “The delivery and the birth rate is dropping, not just in the state of Minnesota but nationwide, so we’re seeing a decline in birth volumes at all the hospitals within Allina Health, but especially in some of our smaller facilities.”
Saul said where people are choosing to deliver their babies is changing.
“As people are choosing to not necessarily deliver closer to home all of the times; sometimes they choose to deliver closer to where they work or where their partner works; or where their family is located to get that assistance at the time of birth,” Saul said. “So we had to really evaluate some of those changing dynamics over time, which has led us to this difficult decision. So patients in the Cambridge community have increasingly chosen to seek obstetrics care at metro hospitals. And for some this is because there is a broader array of services that are available. For some, it may be the comfort of having a NICU (neonatal intensive care unit) available just in case that higher level of care is needed.”
Saul said she is seeing a higher level of people willing to travel for birthing and delivery services to have more conveniences available to them.
“As a result, we’ve seen a decrease in local deliveries at the Cambridge Medical Center,” Saul said. “We’re now delivering fewer than one baby a day at Cambridge Medical Center.”
Saul said regional centers like Cambridge have been challenged with staffing and long term staffing stability for obstetrics services, which leads to disruptive care measures when the facility has to close the unit because it cannot be staffed appropriately.
“As part of the future plan for Cambridge Medical Center, we have made the difficult decision to shift inpatient labor and delivery services at Cambridge Medical Center to The Mother Baby Center at Mercy, which is in Coon Rapids,” Saul said.
Saul said patients will still have access to the emergency department in Cambridge for OB emergency cases and two OBGYN’s will remain in the community to care for patients. Outpatient newborn care and pediatric services will remain in place at the Cambridge and Isanti clinics.
Saul noted Allina Health patients in need of labor and delivery services will have access to four locations available to them within 35 miles of Cambridge Medical Center. They include Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids; Welia Health in Mora; M Health Northland in Princeton and M Health Lakes in Wyoming.
“Through this transition we will be working closely with all impacted staff and patients to ensure a smooth transition into this new model of care,” Saul said. “And this will include offering every employee who wants to stay a part of the Allina Health family the opportunity to do so.”
Mental health and addiction services
Palmer said Allina Health will be continuing to introduce new outpatient mental health and addiction programs into the Cambridge community for both adolescents and adults.
“I want to be clear that Allina Health is taking and committed to mental health and addiction care throughout the continuum,” Palmer said. “We really view that as central to our mission of providing whole person care, which is the foundation of care at Allina to integrate mental health and addiction care seamlessly throughout all of our primary care clinics, throughout all of our hospital-based clinics, throughout all of our med-surg units and all of our emergency departments 24/7.”
Palmer said as part of its ongoing commitment to Cambridge, Allina Health has already created an adult mental health and addiction partial hospitalization program at Cambridge Medical Center.
“This is a very successful program and what this allows is for people to stay at home, sleep at home, come to the hospital during the day for intensive treatment for up to six hours a day where they can participate in the hospital but be able to stay in their community and receive specialized care,” Palmer said.
Palmer said Allina Health recognizes the December announcement by U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy highlighting the urgent need to address the nation’s youth mental health crisis.
“I’m pleased to announce today that we are going to be adding a child adolescent partial program as well,” Palmer said. “Again, a two-to-four week program where people are able to stay at home and receive hospital-based services during the day and help support the mental health needs.”
Palmer acknowledge the new medical center will not have an inpatient mental health and addiction unit.
“The Cambridge unit will remain operational for at least the next year and into the future until we are able to transition those 14 beds into another site in the Allina system,” Palmer said. “So we are committed to the community that we are not reducing the total number of inpatient beds that Allina operates and will continue to provide mental health services to the community but will not have inpatient beds in the new medical center.”
Pratt said Allina Health continues to look at ways to provide the best care possible.
“We continue to look at ways to deliver care in very committed ways and some of those you heard tonight and there are many more in the plan to bring to the Cambridge Medical Center in the new facility,” Spratt said.
The public comment portion of the meeting included written and verbal remarks that took about an hour. Each person was given three minutes to ask their question or make their comment, and then Allina Health was given three minutes to respond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.