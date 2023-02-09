Allina Health shared a memo with the Cambridge Medical Center staff on Thursday, Feb. 9 that indicated plans for building a new hospital and clinic have been delayed.
Josh Shepherd, who took over as president of CMC in May of 2022, said the memo told staff that the company is expanding its planning phase, which was supposed to be closed this spring, into the summer. Construction on the new hospital and clinic will not be completed in 2025 as originally planned.
“We noted that many industries across the country are facing new and unexpected challenges, and we are no exception,” Shepherd said. “Since we made the decision to replace our aging facility with a state-of-the-art hospital and clinic, we have faced several shifting dynamics.
“This has included hyper-inflation pressures that are causing higher-than-expected costs to the project.”
When it was announced in January of 2022, the new hospital was projected to cost $150 million, including land acquisition and construction costs. Allina had hoped to break ground as soon as the ground thawed in 2023, and planned to be completed by the early months of 2025.
“I don’t know when exactly [we will break ground],” Shepherd said. “We’re hoping that it will be next spring, although I hesitate to give that date because we don’t know yet. We’re probably not going to [start] before the ground freezes again because of the planning that needs to take place this summer and this fall.
“As you know, winters in Minnesota are tough, so pouring foundations is not something you want to do in the winter – first, it increases the costs, and second, it’s risky, because pouring cement in the freezing cold is not a good idea.”
Shepherd was cautious about setting a new target date for completion.
“Unfortunately, we don’t have that [new opening] date, but it will be beyond that date of spring of 2025,” he said.
Similarly, Shepherd was guarded about projecting a new total cost for the hospital.
“When you see the prices of goods in a grocery store such as eggs have escalated? Multiply that across a new hospital campus,” he said. “Our costs now are significantly higher than our original projection of $150 million.
“That’s why we need to take more time to assess the project. We don’t know what the new number is. … It’s a complicated equation with materials and labor and supply chain issues determining how fast we can get things here, which makes it more expensive and more time-consuming.
“Our goal, our intent, and our plan is to build a building that meets the needs of the community, not only for today, but for years to come. Having a more defined answer to the question of what is the new price of the building is the goal for this summer.”
The hospital will be built on 54 acres of land located between Highway 65 and Xylite Street Northeast, just north of Highway 95 in Cambridge. BWBR, based in St. Paul, is the architect for the project, while Kraus-Anderson in Minneapolis will serve as the general contractor.
Shepherd said the model for amenities within the new hospital will “remain consistent” with the original plan.
“The dynamics of health care have shifted quite a bit,” he said. “Our metro hospitals are full, so it’s a challenge to transfer patients to the metro. We want to make sure we build a hospital that is the right size for Cambridge, to meet the needs for the community and keep health care close to home.
“We started the planning for this hospital prior to COVID, so you can imagine the number of changes there have been in the health-care landscape before today. For example, when you think of air-handlers and airborne disease, that has all changed with COVID.
“We want to be thorough in our planning to get all of those things right.”
Shepherd said the hospital’s work with the city of Cambridge on preparing the project has gone very smoothly.
“We couldn’t be more grateful for the support we’ve received from city leaders and officials in making sure we’re following the right steps,” he said. “The land that we purchased was not in the city of Cambridge, so Step 1 was to annex the land and rezone it for health-care purposes.
“Next was the environmental assessment … and that also went well. We’ve had a great partnership with the city in all of those steps.”
For now, Shepherd said the focus is on completion of the planning for all phases of the project.
“We continue to plan in the background,” he said. “We’re busier than ever with space planning, looking at our process and patients’ experience – there’s a tremendous amount of work taking place as we assess the effects of inflation.
“As we head into the summer, I think you’ll see more announcements regarding the new price of the project. And as it becomes later in the year, I think you’ll see renderings of the building and more tangible evidence of the construction.”
Shepherd emphasized that the delay in no way indicates a lessening in the desire for the project to be completed.
“The project has never been more important,” he said. “Senior Allina leaders and I are all more committed to this project than ever. We have a building today that is aging, and is becoming more costly to stay in every year, so we need a new home.
“It’s an important project for us and for Cambridge and Isanti County. We want to make sure we have a hospital and clinic that meets the needs of a growing community.
“We just need a little more time to plan that new home.”
