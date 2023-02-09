Allina Health shared a memo with the Cambridge Medical Center staff on Thursday, Feb. 9 that indicated plans for building a new hospital and clinic have been delayed.

Josh Shepherd, who took over as president of CMC in May of 2022, said the memo told staff that the company is expanding its planning phase, which was supposed to be closed this spring, into the summer. Construction on the new hospital and clinic will not be completed in 2025 as originally planned.

Load comments